NEWS
Buhari vows to shock those who want to bring down his administration
President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to shock those bent on destroying his government.
He said attacks across the nation were targeted to show his administration has failed.
He spoke on Tuesday while he received briefing from Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on series of attacks on facilities of the electoral body round the country.
He said: “I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail.
“Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.”
Buhari, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, recalled that he visited all the 36 states before the 2019 election “and majority of the people believed me, and the election proved it.”
He said those misbehaving in certain parts of the country were obviously too young to know the travails and loss of lives that attended the Civil War.
“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand. We are going to be very hard sooner than later.”
The President said the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police have been changed, “and we will demand security from them.”
Despite recent attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities in parts of the country, Buhari vowed to give all it would take to secure future elections.
The President, who said his administration would invest more into empowering the INEC to ensure no election fails, vowed he would not want to give his traducers the impression that he has a motive to stay beyond his term of office.
He promised to continue leading the country in accordance with Constitutional provisions.
The President said he would ensure INEC is able to carry out its duties “so that no one would say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We’ll meet all INEC’s demands”.
NEWS
Matawalle sacks Commissioners, SSG, others
Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.
The Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff were also sacked.
He also relieved all chairmen and members of Commissions and Boards of various agencies.
The Governor however directed the dissolution does not affect Commissions provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
He said all Commissioners should hand over to their respective permanent secretaries, except Ministry of Security and Home Affairs which will be overseen by Rtd DIG Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe.
The Governor further directed that all Chairmen of Commissions and Boards are to hand over to their most senior directors.
The Head of Service will oversee the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.
NEWS
Angry Youths Chase Monarch Out Of Palace Over Police Officer’s Death In Ondo
Angry youths in the Itaogbolu community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state have chased their traditional ruler out of his palace over what they alleged as the diabolical killing of a policeman identified as Ayo Oloyede.
Oloyede was attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Ondo State Police Command before he died in an accident last Sunday.
They accused the monarch of failing to perform his functions as well as protect his subjects.
The youths regarded the late Oloyede as a good man who always attends to their needs. They attributed the accident to some supernatural powers.
When contacted, the Ondo police spokesman, Tee Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.
NEWS
NECO Registrar was not assassinated – Family
The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer National Examinations Council, (NECO) Professor Godswill Obioma was not assassinated but died after a brief illness, his family has stated.
The Registrar slumped in his room and was discovered by his wife and driver.
The duo drove him to the hospital where he was certified dead.
In a message sent to the Director, Human Resource Management in NECO, Mustapha Abdul by son of the late Registrar, Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, the family confirmed that the Registrar died after a brief illness.
The message reads: “Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.
“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development. We shall keep you duly informed.”
Calls to NECO Information Officer and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun went unanswered.
