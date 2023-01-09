Buhari visit: Yobe govt declares public holiday

Yobe State Government has declared monday 9th and Tuesday 10th January, 2023, public holiday as President Buhari visits the State.

This is contained in a circular dated 8th January, 2023, signed by the State Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Bilal.

He said, “This is to enable all civil servants and the general public to receive the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who will be in the State on a one day State visit as he commissions developmental projects in the State.”

According to the circular, all civil servants are to resume work on Wednesday, 11th January, 2023.

It was gathered that while in Yobe State, President Buhari will inaugurate the newly completed Yobe International Cargo Airport, among other projects.