breaking
Buhari unveils e-Naira
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday unveiled the e-Naira.
Buhari launched the country’s digital currency at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The event had in attendance the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; among others.
The digital currency was billed to be unveiled on October 1 but was shifted due to activities on Independence Day.
The country’s apex bank had said the e-Naira is a culmination of several years of research work in advancing the boundaries of payments system in order to make financial transactions easier.
CBN noted that the launch of the digital currency is a major step forward in the evolution of money.
The bank vowed to ensure that the e-Naira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.
breaking
South-east governors beg Father Mbaka to stop criticising Buhari
The South-East Governors Forum has pleaded with the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN) Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka to stop speaking badly about the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
Speaking at the church on Sunday, the Chairman of the Forum, David Umahi, said the President was really working to reposition the economy of the nation to reduce poverty.
From photos shared online, Umahi had gone in company with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to felicitate with members during the annual harvest, thanksgiving and bazaar of the Adoration Ministry, which held on Sunday.
Umahi further told Mbaka that the governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other prominent people in the zone were making efforts to secure the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from detention.
Umahi donated ₦30 million, 200 tubers of yam and 100 bags of rice during the thanksgiving service.
He advised that “those elected into the position of authority should provide good governance to the masses who elected them.”
breaking
Man puts self up for sale in Kano
Aliyu Na Idris, a 26-year-old man from Kaduna State, has become a social media sensation for putting himself up for sale in Kano.
Idris, who claimed to be a tailor, has been roaming the streets of Kano State carrying a placard that reads “This man is for sale for N20 million.”
It was gathered that the young man has been on the streets for five days looking for who will buy him.
He said he had decided to sell himself due to hardship.
He said his family was aware that he had offered himself for sale, adding that he had initially presented himself for sale in Kaduna but when he could not get a serious buyer, he decided to try Kano State with the hope that someone will pay the required price.
“Even though many people have offered me various prices of N10m, N5m and N300,000 in Kano, I refused because the amount is less than what I expected,” he said.
The young man said he was operating a tailoring business which failed due to the financial crisis and as such, he lost his customers and became financially handicapped.
He explained that he had no money to survive, not to talk of investing in another business, hence, he decided to present himself for sale at N20m only.
When asked what he intends to do with the money, he said, “I will give my parents N10m; I will give N5m as tax to the state where I was bought, the person who helped in advertising me will be rewarded with N2m while the remaining N3m will be kept for me under the care of the person who buys me for my daily upkeep.”
He further stated that he knows that he would lose his freedom after being purchased but he’s not worried as he has made up his mind to do the bidding of his master.
He said if nobody buys him in Kano, he would move to another state to sell himself.
breaking
NCC alerts Nigerians to deadly FluBot malware targeting bank accounts
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday raised the alarm about what it described as an extremely damaging malware called “FluBot” which attacks Android mobile banking applications.
According to the NCC, Flubot “impersonates Android mobile banking applications to draw fake web view on targeted applications and its goal transcends stealing personal data and essentially targets stealing of credit card details or online banking credentials.”
Malware is a generic word used to describe a virus or software designed specifically to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.
“According to the information received today (Thursday), October 21, 2021, from the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), Flubot targets Androids with fake security updates and App installations,” NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, said in a statement issued yesterday.
NCC explained that FluBot “is circulated through SMS and can snoop on incoming notifications, initiate calls, read or write SMSes, and transmit the victim’s contact list to its control centre.”
NCC said the malware “attacks Android devices by pretending to be FedEx, DHL, Correos, and Chrome applications,” and compels unsuspecting users to alter the accessibility configurations on their devices to maintain continuous presence on devices.
The statement adds: “The new malware undermines the security of devices by copying fake login screens of prominent banks, and the moment the users enter their login details on the fake pages, their data is harvested and transmitted to the malware operators’ control point from where the data is exploited by intercepting banking-related One Time Passwords (OTPs) and replacing the default SMS app on the targeted Android device.
“Consequently, it secures admittance into the device through SMS and proceeds to transmit similar messages to other contacts that may be on the device it has attacked enticing them into downloading the fake app.
“It suffices to say that, when Flubot infects a device, it can result in incalculable financial losses.
“Additionally, the malware creates a backdoor which grants access to the user’s device, thus enabling the invader or attacker to perform other criminal actions, including launching other variants of malware.”
The NCC subsequently issued an advisory to protect telecoms consumers from falling victim.
The guidelines listed by the commission are: “Do not click on the link if you receive a suspicious text message, and do not install any app or security update the page asks you to install; use updated antivirus software that detects and prevents malware infections; apply critical patches to the system and application; use strong passwords and enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) over logins and back up your data regularly.”
Others are: “If you have been affected by this campaign, you should reset your device to factory mode as soon as possible. This will delete any data on your phone, including personal data; do not restore from backups created after installing the app; you will also need to change the passwords to all of your online accounts, with urgency, around your online bank accounts; If you have concerns that your accounts may have been accessed by unauthorised people, contact your bank immediately.”
Latest News
- South-east governors beg Father Mbaka to stop criticising Buhari
- Nigerian court unfreezes accounts blocked for Cryptocurrency trading
- Nigerian pastor on death row regains freedom after 14 years in prison
- Declaring bandits as terrorists will come with a price, Gumi tells FG
- 2023: Nigeria’s next president must negotiate with the North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Real Madrid triumph in first Clasico of the season
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
Ronaldo finally reacts to Man United’s embarrassing defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Shina Peters unlike KWAM 1 shows respect as he prostrates to greet Oluwo of Iwo
-
NEWS10 hours ago
2023: Nigeria’s next president must negotiate with the North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Nigerian court unfreezes accounts blocked for Cryptocurrency trading
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Nigerian pastor on death row regains freedom after 14 years in prison
-
breaking9 hours ago
South-east governors beg Father Mbaka to stop criticising Buhari
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Declaring bandits as terrorists will come with a price, Gumi tells FG