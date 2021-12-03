NEWS
Buhari under pressure not to sign new Electoral Amendment Bill
President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure to withhold assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
Governors are urging the President to decline assent until the conflict over the direct primary is resolved.
The National Assembly had transmitted the Bill to the president on November 19, following its passage.
The President has until December 19 to either sign or decline assent.
According to a source, there is suspense as “the president has expanded his scope of consultations with stakeholders” before taking a final decision.
The source said senators and House of Representatives members are under pressure from governors to review the Electoral Act and retain the indirect primary.
It was also learnt that the Presidency may seek a review of the Act, if the pressure persists.
However, the pressure forced senators to split into different caucuses on the demand of governors and some forces in the presidency have created division among senators.
In one of the caucus meetings, some ranking senators said they can back down on direct primary, if a proviso is added or agreed upon to give the Right of First Refusal to serving senators or members of the House of Representatives.
But members of the House of Representatives were adamant yesterday.
They invited the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to explain the likely cost implication of direct primary.
An unconfirmed report said N500 billion additional cost may be incurred by the commission, if direct primary is adopted.
Although, the president had requested for comments from INEC on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the agency has not acted on the president’s request.
Also, it was learnt that some forces in the presidency had been uncomfortable with the cost and security implications of direct primary.
The forces were said to be pushing for a review of the Act by the President.
A principal officer in the Senate, who spoke in confidence, said: “We are under intense pressure from governors and some stakeholders to review the Electoral Act and drop direct primary.
“It has got to a ridiculous extent that each of the 36 governors is now engaging National Assembly Caucus in every state.
“While President Muhammadu Buhari was still consulting, we were surprised that some forces in the Presidency have joined the fray to prevail on National Assembly to retain indirect primary.”
A ranking member of the Red Chamber said the pressure has forced senators to meet at different caucus levels.
The senator said: “On Thursday (yesterday) alone, I attended three different meetings bordering on demand from the National Assembly to jettison direct primary.
“We know the governors are jittery. We also deliberately included direct primary in the Electoral Act to checkmate the excesses of these governors and godfathers imposing candidates on the parties.
“In one of our meetings, some senators tabled another request as a condition for any review. The affected senators said they can back down on direct primary, if a proviso is added or agreed upon to give the right of First Refusal to a serving Senator or a member of the House of Representatives.
“We may however, be heading for a stalemate because members of the House of Representatives appeared unwilling on Thursday to review the Act.”
NEWS
Ondo Assembly confirms 14 commissioner-nominees
Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday screened and confirmed the list of 14 commissioner-nominees forwarded to it by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
Recall that a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Catherine Oladunni-Odu, was sent to the assembly for the screening exercise.
The nominees had appeared before the selection committee of the house for the screening.
Deputy Speaker Samuel Aderoboye, who presented the report of the committee at the plenary, observed that the 14 nominees had been screened and found competent to serve as commissioners.
Aderoboye requested that the nominees be called to step forward for confirmation of their appointments.
The nominees were thereafter called outside for ratification of their appointments through a voice vote by majority of the lawmakers at the plenary.
Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun congratulated the new commissioners, who he said were appointed on the basis of their track records.
He urged them to work with Governor Akeredolu to enhance the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.
A commissioner-nominee, Pastor Femi Agagu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, pledged to support the governor to impact positively on the lives of the people.
He said they would work with the current administration, add value to the instrumentality of governance and promise not to disappoint the legislative arm of government and the entire people of the state.
The newly confirmed nominees include: Fatai Olotu, Dr. Julianah Osadahun, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Adefarati Adegboyega, Dele Ologun and Mr. Sunday Adekunle Akinwalere.
Others are Razak Obe, an engineer; Dr. Banji Ajaka, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju and Wale Akinlosotu.
breaking
EFCC re-arraigns Fayose, others for alleged money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, and his company, Spotless Limited, before a Federal High Court, Lagos.
Fayose and his company were re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke for alleged money laundering and non-declaration of his assets.
In the amended charge, Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele, who is also standing trial on alleged money laundering offences before another division of the court, were alleged to have on June 17, 2014, taken possession of N1.219 billion to fund Fayose’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State.
They were accused of committing criminal breach of trust, theft and stealing of public funds.
They were also alleged to have on the same June 17, 2014, without going through financial institutions, received $5 million from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who was the Minister of State for Defence.
In the charge, the EFCC alleged that Fayose on April 7, 2015, retained N300 million in his fixed deposit account domiciled in a bank.
Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, were also alleged to have between June 17 and August 4, 2014, taken control of N317 million, and deposited it in the same bank with a different account number.
The former Ekiti State governor was also alleged to have between June 26 and August 27, 2014, took control of N305, 760,000, which formed part of proceeds of unlawful act. He was also accused of procuring Abiodun Agbele and a company, De-privateer Limited, to retain N719,490,000 in the bank.
The EFCC further alleged that Fayose used N270 million and N1.15 billion respectively to acquire property at Plot 1504, Yedsema Street, Maitama, Abuja, from one Rabi Kundili, and Chalets 3, 4, 6 and 9, at Plot 100, Tiyamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, in the name of JJ Technical Services.
He was also alleged to have between October 16 and December 31, 2018 failed to declare his assets and property by not completing the declaration form during investigation.
The offences, according to the EFCC, are contrary to sections 15 (2)(d); 1 and 16 (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended, and punishable under Section 15 (3) (4); 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.
He was also alleged to have acted contrary to Section 27(1)(3)(c) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.
Fayose denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts of charges.
Prior to his re-arraignment, Mrs. Joanne Tolulope, the 11th prosecution witness, while being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Mr. Ola Olanipekun (SAN), affirmed that her company, Still Earth Limited only dealt with Agbele.
Meanwhile, the trial continues today, as the EFCC will be calling its 12th witness.
breaking
Police fined N15m for detaining seven Boko Haram suspects without trial
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Police Force to pay N15m fine to seven suspected members of Boko Haram over their unlawful detention for three years without trial.
The suspects who were said to have been arrested inside a Maiduguri market were allegedly dumped at the detention facility of the Special Anti-Robbery in Abuja.
The applicants are Ajiri Dungus, Gudja Giddah, Adam Mohammed, Wardi Dungus, Fanami Mustapha, Mohammed Abba and Makinka Dungus.
The court registrar was seen preparing a warrant for their release on Wednesday after the verdict.
Justice M. O. Olajuwon, in a judgment on their fundamental human rights enforcement suit, held that the detention of the detainees for three years without trial contravened the provisions of the 1999 constitution on human rights.
The Judge said the police acted in bad faith in keeping the detainees beyond the period required by law, especially when there was no cogent and verifiable ground of indictment of the applicants for any offence.
Justice Olajuwon consequently ordered that the seven applicants be released to their families.
The Judge ordered that each applicant be paid N2m as damages for their unlawful detention and another N10m as cost of litigation.
