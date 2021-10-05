breaking
Buhari to present 2022 budget Thursday
President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2022 budget estimate at a joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
This, however, would be after he would have presented same to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.
It was gathered from sources that finishing touches were being put to the budget ahead of the Thursday presentation at the federal legislature.
The presidency sources further informed that the rescheduling of the ministerial retreat earlier billed for Monday and Tuesday this week might not be unconnected to the preparations for the budget presentation by the president.
The sources claimed that the president did not take with levity, the resolve of the administration to take the budget cycle back to the January to December calendar, hence, the seriousness with which all ministries, agencies and parastatals had since taken the budgeting process.
Although the sources declined to hint at the possible content of the budget as it were, the federal government had sometime in August this year, said the ministries of works and housing; finance, budget and national planning; and defence would get the highest capital allocations in the 2022 budget.
A 2022 budget call circular published by the Budget Office and signed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, set out the requirements and instructions that must be satisfied and followed in the preparation of the 2022 budget proposal.
A breakdown, according to the circular, showed that the ministry of works and housing was to get the highest allocation of N352.65 billion out of the entire N1.759 trillion capital expenditure for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the 2022 budget.
The ministry of finance, budget and national planning came next on the list with N158.07 billion.
However, the circular noted that the amount included N150 billion for Power Sector Recovery Programme Transfer to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET).
But trailing the two ministries was defence with N128.94 billion and transport with N120.6 billion proposed estimate.
Other ministries with high capital allocation included health (N108.29 billion), education (N100.75 billion) and water resources (N86.72 billion).
These, however, were followed by agriculture and rural development (N83.82 billion); aviation (N69.3 billion); trade and investment (N51.08 billion); science and technology (N48.33 billion); national security adviser (N43.14 billion); power (N40.24 billion); interior (N39.64 billion); police affairs (N32.34 billion); presidency (N25.82 billion), among others.
“The thrust of the FGN’s capital expenditure programme in 2022 will be completion of as many ongoing projects as possible, rather than starting new projects.
“Thus, MDAs are hereby advised that new projects will not be admitted into the capital budget for 2022, unless adequate provision has been made for completion/work programme of all ongoing projects,” the document stated.
EFCC arrests Ganduje’s wife
Hafsat Ganduje, First Lady of Kano State, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
She was arrested on Monday based on a petition written against her by one of her sons, Abdulazeez.
In his petition, Abdulazeez, the governor’s first son, had said he was approached by a property developer to facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars as commission.He said three months later, the property developer discovered that the plots of land he paid for had been allocated to other buyers and he requested for refund,Abdulazeez said the mother refused to honour the request, straining the relationship between the son and the developer.
He was said to have fled abroad after filing the petition which was widely reported in the media.
The anti-graft agency had summoned Kano first lady but she was said to have refused to honour the invitation.
An official of the EFCC said on Tueday morning that Ganduje’s wife was picked up following her rejection to honour the invitation extended to her on the matter.
The senior official noted that she was quizzed immediately after her arrest Monday evening by the crack detective team of the anti-graft agency, adding that she would continue to respond to queries in relation to the subject matter on Tuesday at the commission’s headquarters.
The spokesman of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments as his mobile phone indicated ”switched off”.
How 2face Idibia attacked me for allegedly sleeping with his wife- Brymo
Nigerian singer Brymo via twitter has revealed how he was recently attacked by singer 2face Idibia over claims of being sexually involved with his wife, Annie Iidbia.
In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Monday, October 4, 2021, the music star narrated his ordeal in the hands of Idibia.
According to him, Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife.
“In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife and I’ve waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since,” he tweeted.
He went on to narrate how he met 2Face Idibia at an event and how they had an awkward moment.
Brymo recounted how he was lured to a hotel and attacked by some touts.
“Weeks later I was lured into being hosted by a friend I had just met and after spending days getting high and philandering, I was asked if I would love to join an organisation, of which I responded ‘well I might want to accept but I do not subscribe to being battered,” he recounted.
“Minutes later my host said he was walking down to another guest house, where some guy has messed up and be punished, told me to come but didn’t wait for me. Well, I was the guy it turned out…when I arrived at the gate on the street I was asked to show ID.”
“I tried to truly forcefully open the gate stating that I was a guest of the hotel and didn’t need ID…four boys busted through the gates and launched an offense at me. I fought back and got a black eye.”
Brymo said in his tweets, that he later found out that 2Face Idibia was the brain behind the attack.
He said he confronted Idibia about the incident to which he blatantly denied.
The music star said he is being taunted by 2Face Idibia and appealed to him to desist from communicating with him or anyone close to him.
Idibia is yet to react to the accusations levelled against him by Brymo.
Attacks: INEC takes final decision on Anambra Guber election on Tuesday
The Independent National Electoral Commission will on Tuesday (today) hold an emergency security meeting in Abuja to take a final decision on the conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
There are fears that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state may hinder the conduct of the election.
Political parties and candidates have reportedly suspended their campaigns owing to the worsening security situation in the state.
Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Victor Ayodele Aluko, said on Monday that the emergency Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting would among others deliberate on the way forward.
Asked if the INEC was considering postponing the election as a result of the insecurity in the state, he said the answer would come after today’s meeting.
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had last Wednesday expressed fears over the worsening security challenges in the state.
However, politicians and residents of Anambra yesterday expressed hope that the election would hold as planned despite the security challenges in the state.
The director of media in the Andy Uba campaign council, Afam Ogene said the election would hold and the APC was prepared for it.
A director in the campaign organization of the APGA governorship candidate, Charles Soludo, Don Adinuba, said the insecurity would not affect the election.
Adinuba, who is also the Commissioner for Information in the state, said the government was putting measures in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.
Similarly, the publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Nnamdi Nwangwu, said the party was hopeful that the election would hold and was preparing for it.
A resident of Awka, Philip Obasi, said that though there were concerns, the election would go as scheduled.
But Miss. Ngozi Uche, another resident, doubted that the election would hold as non-state actors “continue to decide when people come out and go in.”
The vice president of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Ogene-Okeke, urged the federal and state governments to give the citizens hope of safety.
“Security is the duty of the federal and state governments. They should do the needful by providing security to the people. Nobody is happy that people are being killed every day unchecked. Killing is killing either in Anambra or Zamfara,” he said.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the security challenges in the country
The Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, charged his personnel to be firm and resolute inmtaking the battle to the doorstep of the attackers.
