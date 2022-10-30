Buhari to meet service chiefs Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday called for an emergency meeting with security chiefs in Abuja.

According to a statement signed late Sunday by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the meeting will “further review and strengthen the security network in the country.”

The statement is titled ‘President Buhari calls for emergency security meeting, postpones NASENI complex commissioning.’

“The President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure’s new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs and interject on areas that need more attention.

“The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold on a later date,” the statement read.

Amidst the travel advisories issued by the United States and United Kingdom, Buhari had on Friday urged Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant.

Buhari, who stated that Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of the government, noted that security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe.

He also expressed optimism that given the ongoing efforts on the part of the military and other security and intelligence agencies with the active support of the civilian population, the nation will emerge victorious against the current challenges facing it.

According to him, “Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens.

“UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations.

“Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality all over the world.”

However, he said it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent.

“Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT.

“Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream. Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential,” he added.