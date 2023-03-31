Friday, March 31, 2023
Buhari thanks confidant Sarki Abba for loyalty, integrity

Buhari salutes Sarki Abba

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked his long-time aide, associate and confidant, Sarki Abba.

Abba, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Household Matters, clocked 65 on March 30.

In a congratulatory message, the President said Abba had attained a remarkable milestone, another reason to thank God for His blessings.

The Nigerian leader described the celebrant as one of his most dedicated, passionate, loyal and hard working aides.

”Without aides like you, whatever success I have achieved today will not have been possible.

“Since your recent appointment in 2015, I have observed with admiration how you conduct yourself with decency, dignity and selflessness,” he said.

The President said Abba’s patience and humility were endearing virtues, while his integrity is worthy of note, a quality that makes him proud.

Buhari prayed that Almighty Allah would bless his aide with good health and long life in the service of the country.

