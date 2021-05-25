NEWS
Buhari tackles Southern Govs over ‘ban’ on open grazing
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday took issue with Southern governors over their ban on open cattle grazing in the region.
The president, in a statement by his media assistant, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the ban, announced as one of the resolutions the 17 governors from the zone made during their May 11 meeting in Asaba, Delta State, as of questionable legality.
According to him, the governors’ action is of “questionable legality, given the constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy the same rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 states (and FCT)-regardless of the state of their birth or residence.”
Buhari, hoever, approved ranching and revival of grazing reserves nationwide.
The president’s stance on the Southern governors’ Asaba Declaration came a few days after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), expressed similar views.
Malami, while fielding questions on a live television programme, had kicked against the open grazing ban, saying it was unconstitutional.
The AGF had compared the Southern governors’ decision to their Northern counterparts banning spare parts trading in the North, considering the fact that the majority of spare parts traders in the North are from the South.
He had said: “It is about constitutionality. Within the context of the freedoms enshrined in our constitution, can you deny a right of a Nigerian? It is as good as saying maybe the Northern governors coming together to say that they prohibit spare parts trading in the North. Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a Northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the North?”
However, Malami came under fire over his criticism, with the Southern governors daring him to challenge their decision in the court.
Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, had described Malami’s opposition to the ban on open cattle grazing as “wicked and arrogant.”
Some senior lawyers and the Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Mr. Atedo Peterside, also criticised the minister for his comments.
While the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and the spokesman of the Senate had called on Buhari to remove the minister for opposing the ban, the South-east Governors’ Forum had said those who opposed the ban wanted the killings to continue.
But Buhari, while rejecting the governors’ ban, expressed the determination of his administration to address the conflicts of herders and farmers in a sustained and lasting manner that should lead to the emergence of a permanent solution to the frequent clashes between them, as well as the associated problem of the gun-wielding “killer herdsmen.”
The statement from the presidency said Buhari had approved some measures to permanently end the frequent skirmishes between farmers and herders as recommended by the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.
The statement added that Nanono had submitted a report detailing the recommendations to the president, who endorsed it in April, “well before the actions of the Southern Governors’ Forum, which attempts to place a ban on open grazing and other acts of politicking intended by its signatories to demonstrate their power.”
The president said the Southern governors’ resolutions didn’t offer any solution to the herder-farmer clashes that have been continuing in the country for generations.
He said: “But the citizens of the Southern states– indeed citizens of all states of Nigeria– have a right to expect their elected leaders and representatives to find answers to challenges of governance and rights, and not to wash their hands off hard choices by, instead, issuing bans that say: “not in my state.”
The statement said: “Fortunately, this declaration has been pre-empted, for whatever it is intended to achieve, and Mr. President, who has rightly been worried about these problems more than any other citizens in consultation with farmers and herders alike, commissioned and approved an actionable plan of rehabilitating grazing reserves in the states, starting with those that are truly committed to the solution and compliant with stated requirements.
“With veterinary clinics, water points for animals, and facilities for herders and their families including schooling – through these rehabilitated reserves, the federal government is making far-reaching and practical changes allowing for different communities to co-exist side-by-side: supporting farmers to till their fields, herders to rear their livestock and Nigerians everywhere to be safe.”
It added that despite the COVID-19 pandemic that took a toll on public finances, the federal funding for the forest reserve project is ready and will take off in interested states by June.
“The entire country is acutely aware of the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on public finances, for both federal and states. Still, given the pressing urgency of addressing the perennial challenges, the federal funding for the project that has been delayed is now being partly unlocked. Actual work for the full actualisation of the modern reserve system in a few of the consenting states should take off in June,” the statement said.
NEWS
See list of prize money all premier league clubs got this season
The prize money all clubs in the premier league got in the 2020-2021 season has been revealed.
Manchester City clinched this season’s Premier League title, with weeks to spare.
But despite their success this season, it has been revealed their prize money actually went down this year compared to what Liverpool got last year for winning the premier league.
According to The Times, City netted £163million for their efforts this campaign- made up of their £123m ‘equal share’ payment given to every club in this season’s Premier League -and then a further £40m for winning the title.
Runners-up Manchester United pocketed £38m, meaning their overall total was £161m.
However, last season’s champions Liverpool received £177m for winning the 2019-20 title – £14m more than City earned this year.
And even City themselves were awarded more last year despite only coming second, pocketing £175m in 2019-20.
Last season there was a £79m gap between the £177m handed to champions Liverpool and bottom-placed Norwich’s £98m.
This year, that gap reduced to £38m, with bottom side Sheffield United earning £125m compared to City’s £163m.
See the full list below.
NEWS
Five cops feared killed as hoodlums raze Enugu police station
Gunmen on Tuesday morning attacked Iwollo Oghe Police station in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu state.
No fewer than five persons, including police personnel were feared killed in the attack that saw the police facility totally razed.
It was also learnt most of the vehicles and other property in the premises were burnt down.
Spokesman of the Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident.
He said he would not give official statement until Police Commissioner, Mohammed Aliyu returned from his on- the- spot assessment of the damages and casualties.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Tinubu, Akande, others meet Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night received National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The visit, which held at the President’s official residence, was to pay condolences to Buhari over last Friday’s air crash, which claimed Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers and men in Kaduna.
Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande were accompanied by some other members of the party on the visit.
