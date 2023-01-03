Buhari signs 2023 budget into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the N21.8 trillion 2023 budget into law.

Buhari made the disclosure in a live broadcast on Tuesday.

The President said the signing will avoid delay in the 2023 budget implementation.

He urged the National Assembly to reconsider the decision on his administration’s N23.7 trillion ‘ways and means’ loan request.

Also, Buhari tasked Ministries, Departments, Agencies and institutions of government to gear up the revenue generation process.

“As this administration draws to a close, we will accelerate the implementation of critical measures aimed at further improving the Nigeria business environment and ensuring the welfare of our people,” he stated.

Earlier, the Senate passed the budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget was increased from N20.5 trillion, presented by Buhari in October, to N21.8 trillion.