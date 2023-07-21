Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015 showered former US President Barack Obama, then-US Vice President Joe Biden (current US President), and then-US Secretary of State, John Kerry, with gifts worth $4,260.

Buhari showered the US leaders with gifts after he won the 2015 presidential election in which he defeated the then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

Details of the gifts contained in a US State Department document seen by SaharaReporters show that Buhari gifted Obama “7′ diameter circular leather mat with geometric pattern” and “three 28′ diameter leather covers for seating pads,” worth a total of $2,260.

Under the column: ‘Circumstances Justiftying acceptance’, it was noted that “Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and the US Government”.

The items were recorded by the Office of the Chief of Protocol as ‘Gifts to Federal Employees From Foreign Government Sources Reported to Employing Agencies in Calendar Year 2015’.

The document shows that the gifts received in July 2015 and deposited in the National Archives and Records Administration comprised tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses of more than minimal value.

Also, Buhari gifted the former Vice President, now the incumbent US President, Joe Biden “Nigerian leather floor mat with tan and golden floral and geometric pattern. Three matching round cushions,” all of which are valued at $1,000.

Similarly, it was noted that “Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and the US Government”.

The former President also showered the then-US Secretary of State, John Kerry, with gifts worth $1,000 listed as “Traditional gold, pink and green floral and geometric patterned sitting rug with three matching sitting cushions.”

While Buhari’s gifts to Obama were received on July 19, 2015, Biden and Kerry’s gifts were received on July 20, 2015.

Meanwhile, Buhari of the All Progressives Congress was sworn in on May 29, 2015, as the 15th elected President of Nigeria after polling 15,424,921 votes and defeating Jonathan with 2.57 million votes.

Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 12,853,162