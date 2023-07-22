Saturday, July 22, 2023
HomeNEWSBuhari, Shettima attend Zulum’s son wedding in Borno
NEWS

Buhari, Shettima attend Zulum’s son wedding in Borno

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Buhari, Shettima attend Zulum’s son wedding in Borno

Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno State, on Saturday was alive when the first son of governor Babagana Zulum, got married on Saturday.

The wedding fatiha took place at the Maiduguri central mosque within the  palace of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari stood as representative of the groom, while Vice-President Kashim Shettima stood for the bride.

Twelve gold coins were paid as bride price by the groom to fulfill the legal right in Islam.

Dignitaries that attended the wedding included Speaker House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, Deputy Senate president, Barau Jibrin, governors of Katsina; Malam Dikko Radda, Yobe; Maimala Buni, Jigawa; Umar Namadi, Kwara,  Abdurrahman Abdulrazak.

Buhari, Shettima attend Zulum’s son wedding in Borno

Others include governor of Gombe; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya; Zamfara, Dauda Lawan Dare; Adamawa; Umaru Ahmed Fintiri; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribado, and former governors and ministers of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Previous article
Student group threatens mass protest over hike in tuition fees in tertiary institutions
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network