NEWS
Buhari sends loaded birthday message to Babangida
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a somewhat loaded birthday greetings to former President Ibrahim Babangida, who famously toppled him in August 1985.
For one, it was one of the shortest birthday felicitations from Buhari to any living Nigerian.
It compares with the two-paragraph condolence statement sent to Buhari’s critic, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah last year, when his mother died in July 2020.
Both statements were issued by Buhari’s SSA Media, Garba Shehu.
Babangida who ruled Nigeria between 1985 and 1993 will be 80 on 17 August.
Buhari described Babangida and himself as privileged Nigerians and hoped Babangida will recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity.
President Buhari noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as Generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.
He wished Babangida a “long and healthy life”.
The message did not even give a scant mention to Babangida’s achievements while in office for eight years.
Indeed, one of the misdeeds of Babangida while in office, the annulment of the 1993 June 12 election was corrected by Buhari in 2018.
He gave the winner of the election, MKO Abiola, a posthumous honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.
The honour is usually reserved for Nigeria’s leaders, dead or alive.

Bandits attack Zamfara college, kill security officers, abduct scores of students
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the popular college of Agriculture, Bakura, in Zamfara State and abducted unspecified number of students.
It was gathered that the incident occured on Sunday night when the assailants invaded the school premises shooting sporadically, before whisking the victims away.
It was also learnt that the attackers engaged in gun due with some security personnel serving in the area, leading to the death of officers.
Details of the incident are still sketchy as at press time.
When contacted, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammed Shehu confirmed the unfortunate incident.
He was, however, unable to give details of the attack stating that the command would “issue a statement later”.
Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani who represented the Kaduna Central during the 8th National Assembly also confirmed the incident via a tweet in his verified Twitter handle on Monday morning.
The tweet reads, “We woke up with a tragic news of mass abductions of students and staff at the college of Agriculture Bakura, Zamfara State yesternight.
The bandits also killed some security personnel. Another tragedy. Budget upon Budget for defence, where are our security apparatuses?”

What IBB told me to tell Jonathan when Yar’Adua was sick – Otedola
Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has recalled the role played by former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, in the political logjam caused by the prolonged sickness of the late president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2010, when he asked former president Goodluck Jonathan to assert himself at their next Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting by sitting on the president’s seat.
With Yar’Adua failing to formally transfer power to his deputy, Jonathan, when he was flown abroad for medical treatment, there was tension across the nation as a result of the power vacuum, which led to several public protests.
In his forthcoming book on business lessons, scheduled for release in November, Otedola revealed that Babangida had sent a message through him to then Vice President Jonathan, to sit on the empty seat of the President in the next FEC meeting and by implication, send a message to all concerned then that he understood the nuances of power and politics.
Otedola, who joined million other people across the world to felicitate with Babangida, who would be 80 years tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17, Wished the retired general more rewarding years and thanked him also for all that he represented and still represents.
Writing on the need for entrepreneurs to engage with political authorities in one of the chapters of his new book, Otedola maintained that such a relationship would benefit the country.
“Entrepreneurs’ outreach and dialogue with political leaders, among many positives, will ensure stability and social coherence, guaranteeing economic progress.
“Worried by the tension and uncertainty, I decided to do something on my own. In the first week of February 2010, I went to Minna, Niger state, along with Hajia Bola Shagaya, to commiserate with General Ibrahim Babangida over the death of his wife, Maryam.
“At his Hilltop residence, we spoke on a wide range of issues, but I told him I needed to discuss an urgent and vital issue. He took me to his study, where the two of us were alone. I told him that the state of the nation had been agitating my mind,” he stated.
Otedola said he then asked Babangida: “Your Excellency, how can we get out of this logjam? The political heat is too much.
“Calm and resolute, IBB replied: ‘Femi, advise your friend that when he gets to the Council Chambers next week for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, he should go and sit on the President’s chair.’
“I found that fascinating and assured him I would pass the message across. I travelled back to Abuja by road in the evening and went straight to have dinner with Dr. Jonathan. I did not waste time in delivering General Babangida’s message to him,” he wrote.
Continuing, he added: “He nodded and asked me: ‘What do you think?’ I laughed and said, ‘Be a man, Your Excellency. Go and sit on that chair!’ He looked at me for some time and responded that he would think about it.
“A week later, on Tuesday, February 9, the National Assembly adopted the famous ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ to make Dr. Jonathan the Acting President pending the return of President Yar’Adua from his medical
“Behind-the-scene moves by prominent Nigerians preceded this decision. The legislative resolution was unprecedented, but the nation had been tensed up. The fault lines were so stoked that an unusual solution was needed to address the unique situation.
“With Jonathan now legally empowered to act as President, there remained the critical optics: would he stand-in for the President confidently and authoritatively? Or would he try to maintain a subdued outlook? The following day was the FEC meeting. As Dr Jonathan entered the Council Chamber, he made to sit on the chair of the Vice President—his usual seat.
“As the protocol officer pulled out the VP’s chair, Dr. Jonathan marched towards the seat reserved for the President. And he sat on it! That was the moment Dr Goodluck Jonathan took control of power. By that act, he sent a strong signal to all Nigerians that he was now in charge. The same day, Jonathan even reshuffled the cabinet.”
Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010, and Jonathan was sworn in as his replacement, going on to win the 2011 presidential elections and serving one term in office.
In the book, Otedola said entrepreneurs must engage with political authorities, because it was only when there was peace that the economy could boom.
He wrote: “While many may see political engagement for entrepreneurs as one-sided—in the sense that only the entrepreneur benefits—the reality is that it could work both ways. I tapped into my political connections to contribute my little quota to resolving a power crisis that almost set the country on fire.
“This example is one of the several instances in which I used my access to the seat of power and political heavyweights to contribute to nation-building and national development. Entrepreneurs need to appreciate the fact that peace for the country is peace for their businesses, too. We need a stable and peaceful country first and foremost.”

Buhari mourns first Nigerian pilot, Orimoloye
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the first Nigerian pilot, Captain Festus Adetunji Orimoloye, who took his ‘last flight’ at the age of 89.
President Buhari, in a release by his Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, lauded the many decades of Orimoloye’s commitment to the aviation sector.
Buhari said that the deceased trained as a pilot between 1954 and 1956 in the United Kingdom, before returning home to ply his trade, first with West African Airways, and later Nigerian Airways for 26 years.
The President recalled that Orimoloye flew with the Presidential Fleet, and was also Chief Flight Instructor and Director at Zaria Flight School between 1986 and 1988.
According to him, the contributions of the late pilot would remain evergreen in the annals of the country’s aviation industry, a fact already attested to by his being bestowed with the MFR, a national honour in 2009, and also the 50th Anniversary Award of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
The President prayed that the Odofin Ayedun of Akure would rest well, while seeking God’s comfort for all those who mourn him.
