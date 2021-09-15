NEWS
Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for $4bn, Euro 710m to fund budget
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sought the National Assembly’s approval of a fresh loan of $4.1bn and Euro 710million to finance critical projects in the 2021 budget.
He also requested the legislature’s nod for a grant of $125million to fund the budget which is being awaited by the National Assembly.
The sums are contained in Buhari’s letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan to members of the upper legislative chamber at plenary. The members resumed yesterday after a two-month annual vacation.
According to the President, the request is an addendum to the proposed 2018 – 2021 Federal Government External Borrowing Rolling Plan earlier approved by the National Assembly.
He explained that the projects are listed in the addendum to the 2018 – 2021 Federal Government External Borrowing Rolling Plan. They are to be financed through loans from the World Bank, French Development Agency, China Exim Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Credit Suisse Group, among others.
The President’s letter to the Senate was titled: “Addendum to the request for Senate’s concurrent approval of multilateral fund projects under the 2018-2021 Federal Government external borrowing (rolling) plan.”
It reads: “I write in respect of the above subject and to submit the attached addendum to the proposed 2018-2021 Federal Government external borrowing (rolling) plan for the consideration and concurrent approval of the Senate for same to become effective.”The distinguishing Senate President may wish to recall that I earlier transmitted a request on the proposed 2018-2020 Federal Government External Borrowing Plan for the concurrent approval of the Senate in May 2021.
“However, in view of other emerging needs and to ensure that all critical projects approved by FEC as of June 2021 are incorporated. I hereby forward an addendum to the proposed borrowing plan.
“The projects listed in the addendum to the 2018-2021 Federal Government External Borrowing Rolling Plan are to be financed through sovereign loans from the World Bank, French Development Agency, China Exim Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Credit Suisse Group and Standard Chartered/China Export and Credit (SINOSURE), in the total sum of $4,054,476,863 plus Euro 710,000,000. and grant component of $125,000,000.00.
“The Senate is kindly invited to note that the projects and programmes in the borrowing plan were selected based on positive, technical and economic evaluations and the contribution they would make to the socio-economic development of the country including employment generation and poverty reduction as well as protection of the most vulnerable and very poor segments of the Nigerian society
“The Senate may also wish to note that all the listed projects in the addendum form part of the 2018-2021 External Borrowing Plan and covered both the Federal and States Government Projects and are geared towards the realisation of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan that cut across key sectors such as infrastructure, health, agriculture and food security, energy, education, and human capital development and COVID-19 response efforts.
“A summary of some key projects in each of the six geo-political zones and a summary of the expected impacts on the socio-economic development of each of the six geo-political zones are attached herewith as Annex II and III
“Given the importance attached to the timely delivery of the projects listed in the proposed Borrowing Plan and the benefits both the Federal and state governments stand to gain from the implementation of the same.
“I hereby wish to request for the kind consideration and concurrent approval of the Senate for projects listed in the addendum to the 2018-2021 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan to enable the projects to become effective.”
How church member trying to steal during service ran mad immediately – Bishop Oyedepo
The President and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the church as a ‘dreadful place’ warning worshippers to desist from committing atrocities in the church.
He stated this while narrating how a worshipper who participated in one of the church’s programmes, Shiloh ran mad while trying to steal from the church.
Speaking at the ongoing International Youth Alive Convention 2021 in Canaanland Ota in Ogun State, the clergyman said the incident was sequel to his warning against such attitudes.
“In one of the Shilohs, I warned people and somebody was found trying to pick something that was not his and he ran mad immediately,” he said.
Oyedepo, who stated that it is a risk to steal in the “house of God”, warned youths participating in the programme to deviate from such character.
He said, “I waited so as to sound this note of warning. ‘How dreadful is this place. This is none other but the house of God and this is the gate of heaven.
“Be warned against picking anything that is not yours. Be warned, be warned. It’s a risk. Should anyone have an ulterior mission for being in camp? Be warned, it’s a dreadful place.
“How dreadful is this place. This is none other but the house of God and the gate of heaven.
“I waited to give you this message before blessing you to go for the night. See it and look away. And don’t try it yourself.”
Buhari, APC selling Nigeria – PDP condemns fresh $4bn, €710m loans
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration are selling Nigeria.
The party is enraged by the “further mortgage” of the country and warned the National Assembly to protect generations unborn.
The PDP condemned the demand for another $4billion and €710million loans by the President.
A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary said with the “reckless borrowing”, Nigerians might eventually not have a nation after the APC leaves power.
The spokesman lamented that the Buhari administration already accumulated N33.107trillion debt with nothing to show but decayed infrastructure and a depressed economy.
He said with the fresh request to take N2.66trillion loan and an additional N5.62trillion loan proposed for the 2022 budget, the government will put Nigeria in N40trillion debt with no clear-cut repayment plan.
The PDP insisted that the debts hanging on the people “are for nebulous projects whose scopes, utilities, locations and contractors are largely vague”.
The party lambasted the government for excessive borrowing “instead of seeking ways to reduce the liability they have brought upon our nation”.
Ologbondiyan said the APC knows it will not be around after May 29, 2023 and decided to push Nigeria into “deeper economic quagmire with foreign loans largely diverted to personal pockets of their corrupt leaders”.
“They have resorted to pillaging of national vault and suppression of productive sectors, a development that have crippled our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the extent that our naira, which the PDP handed over to the APC at N167 to a dollar, has collapsed to an all-time low of N557 ”
The PDP charged the National Assembly to save the nation by rising above partisan sentiments to reject the latest loan request by President Buhari.
Six Nigerians, 32 others on UAE terror list
Six Nigerians were among the 38 persons on a terror list released on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The list was contained in Resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).
The resolution underscored UAE’s commitment to target and dismantle any network linked to terrorism financing.
The resolution mandates regulatory authorities to monitor and identify any individual, or entities affiliate with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.
Others on the list are from UAE, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, India, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Jordan and Russia.
