Sunday, May 28, 2023
Buhari seeks for forgiveness in farewell address to Nigerians

By Lekan Oladeinde
FULL TEXT of Buhari’s farewell speech

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought forgiveness from those Nigerians he might have wronged in the course of discharging his duties.

Buhari in a televised farewell message aired early Sunday, agreed that some of the hard-hitting policies of his eight-year regime brought “temporary pain and suffering” to millions of Nigerians

He, however, said the policies were for the “overall good of the country and yielded the desired results” nonetheless.

“Some of the measures led to temporary pain and suffering for which I sincerely apologised to my fellow countrymen, but the measures were taken for the overall good of the country.”

He, however, said he is leaving Nigeria much better than he met it in May 2015 when he first assumed office.

“I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015″

