Buhari, Saraki, Dogara in closed door meeting in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This information is posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja.

The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and the speaker Yakubu Dogara.’’

The meeting, which was still on as of the time of filing this report, might be deliberating on national issues including the recent killings reported in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Rivers.

President Buhari had condemned the reported killings in Benue and ordered the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act for prosecution.

The President, had on Jan. 2, expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers, and the traditional ruler of Numana, Kaduna State, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife.

The traditional ruler and his wife were killed in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year, while 10 villagers were reported killed at Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages, both in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Friday night by suspected gunmen.