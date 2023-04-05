Wednesday, April 5, 2023
HomeNEWSBuhari sacks NASENI EVC hours after extending his tenure
NEWS

Buhari sacks NASENI EVC hours after extending his tenure

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
President Muhammadu Buhari' sacks NASENI director

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, to immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

This is contained in a circular issued Tuesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The development followed the reversal of the extension in office granted by the president from April 2, 2023 to April 2, 2025 due to the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.

“The president appreciates the contributions of Prof. Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the circular said.

Previous article
Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, looks radiant on beach in string bikini
Next article
Treasury yields rise as investors weigh potential for higher Fed rates
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network