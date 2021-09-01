NEWS
Buhari sacks Ministers Of Agriculture and Power
President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved two ministers of their appointments.
They are the Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Nanono, and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this on Wednesday in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council meeting.
He disclosed that the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, has been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, is to take over as Minister of Power.
The exercise, according to Adesina, will continue in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.
NEWS
Bandits attack Zamfara school, abduct students
Bandits have abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of students following an attack on Kaya Day Secondary School in Zamfara State.
The incident occurred at about 11am on Wednesday in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.
A source within the government, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the attack on the school and the students’ abduction to Channels Television.
But police authorities in Zamfara have yet to confirm the incident.
Sources explained that the assailants invaded the school in a large number and left with the students to an undisclosed location.
NEWS
Mbaka mocks FG, says holding Nnamdi Kanu did not stop the attack on NDA
Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) has mocked the federal government over the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).
Some yet-to-be apprehended gunmen stormed the residential quarters of the NDA, killed two people and abducted a military officer in the attack.
Mbaka in a sermon said the attack on one of the military’s “most sacred places“ called for an urgent action to tackle the security challenges facing the country.
He noted that arresting the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu did not stop the attack.
He called for the unconditional release of Kanu.
NEWS
Sunday Igboho’ s aide loses dad
One of Chief Sunday Igboho’s aides popularly known as Dudu Igboho has lost his father.
Dudu Igboho was among the eight of the 12 aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, released on Monday by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Dudu Igboho’s father was said to have died on Tuesday night.
Details later
