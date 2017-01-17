Buhari regrets accidental bombing in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari says he received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the north-east.

The president expressed his regret in a three-paragraph statement signed on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Buhari condoled with families of the dead, wished the wounded divine succour leading to full recovery and sympathised with the Borno State government.

He pledged federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake.”

The president also pleaded for calm even as he prayed God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.