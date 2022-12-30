Buhari reappoints Prof Adeyeye NAFDAC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye for a second tenure of five years.

This was contained in a statement by NAFDAC’s director of Public Affairs, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, on Friday.

According to the statement: “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha (CFR) on Friday conveyed the approval of the President to Prof. Adeyeye whose tenure renewal took effect from 1st December 2022.”