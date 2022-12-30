in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, POLITICS, SPORTS

Buhari reappoints Prof Adeyeye NAFDAC DG

189 Views

President Buhari
Muhamadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye for a second tenure of five years.

This was contained in a statement by NAFDAC’s director of Public Affairs, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, on Friday.

According to the statement: “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha (CFR) on Friday conveyed the approval of the President to Prof. Adeyeye whose tenure renewal took effect from 1st December 2022.”

 

Spread the love

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FG secretly moves Solomon Akuma detained for three years over Twitter comment against Buhari, to another prison

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta gives injury update on Emile Smith Rowe & Takehiro Tomiyasu