Buhari ready to campaign for Tinubu ‘with energy’

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reiterated his determination to campaign for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates with “full energy and conviction”.

This has dispelled concerns in some quarters that the President has not featured in campaigns since the launch in Jos, Plateau State. However, while the president will be committed to party politics, his official duties will equally be upheld at the same time.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President expressed his readiness to campaign for Tinubu at a meeting with the Nigerian community in Washington DC during his recent visit to the United States of America (USA).

President Buhari said that he was ready to campaign for the party’s victory in next year’s general election.

He noted that the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history, adding that “they have been impressive and of a high voltage, compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up.

President Buhari expressed strong optimism that the party will win all the elections fairly and squarely.

