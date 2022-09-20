Buhari reacts as NDLEA boss, Marwa makes highest drug bust

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the recent successes recorded by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in smashing some international drug cartels.

Buhari, according to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, called from the United States to congratulate Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), on the achievements.

The agency, in its recent operations, smashed an international drug syndicate and recovered 1,855kilograms of cocaine.

Buhari is currently in New York, United States, where he is attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77).

Buhari said the news of recent successes recorded by the agency under the supervision of Marwa, gladdens his heart.

“I deeply appreciate the work that you have put into the eradication of the drug menace. It gladdens my heart as I continue to follow the successes achieved under your leadership,” Buhari said, according to Adesina.

Buhari said that the Chairman has demonstrated that appointing him to head the agency was not a mistake, urging him to keep the good work.

According to the statement, at a meeting later with members of his delegation, the President said, “Buba Marwa is doing well. Two tonnes of cocaine, that’s a haul.”

Recall that the NDLEA had announced the “highest cocaine seizure” worth over 278 million dollars and arrest of drug barons, including a foreigner in a major operation lasting two days across different locations in Lagos.