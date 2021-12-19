NEWS
Buhari rallies international support against terrorism
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to provide concrete support to help defeat terrorism and insurgency on the African continent.
The president who made the call yesterday while speaking at the third edition of the summit in Istanbul Turkey admitted that the Boko Haram terrorist group, though fragmented by internal strife and degraded by Nigeria’s defence forces, is still active and preying on soft targets.
President Buhari also expressed delight that the Summit convened by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has given due consideration to the issue of terrorism, while also focusing on development and infrastructure in Africa.
This is coming as Erdogan has stated that Turkey would send 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa, adding that the low vaccination rates there was a blot on humanity.
Buhari advised that the partnership should also focus on the global challenge of climate change which is impacting Nigeria, Turkey, and indeed the world at large.
According to him, it has become a catalyst for conflict through food insecurity, drying up of lakes; loss of livelihood, and youth migration, among others.
He said: “The trend is the same around the world where communities are overwhelmed by forest fires, rising sea levels, flood, drought, and desertification. I want to seize this opportunity to appeal for support for initiatives such as Africa’s Great Green Wall on Environment and Land Management, which is designed to fight the effects of climate change and desertification in Africa. The initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land in the 11 countries of the Sahel-Sahara strip, capture 250 million tons of carbon and, create 10 million green jobs by 2030.”
On the global coronavirus pandemic, Buhari urged nations to follow the example of Africa-Turkey cooperation, which emphasises solidarity and support in tackling the challenge.
The president noted that given the increasingly unpredictable nature of contemporary global challenges facing mankind, world leaders must continue to put the wellbeing of humanity at the centre of the agenda for the common good and prosperity of all.
While applauding President Erdogan for initiating the Turkey-Africa Partnership in 2008, Buhari urged the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA) to assist in further increasing the level of Africa-Turkey trade, leading to a win-win for all countries.
He said: ‘‘The pandemic is a global challenge which calls for global solidarity and solutions and the Africa-Turkey cooperation model has proved to be an example to the world. Not only has there been mutual support to respond to the pandemic but also mutual support to build resilience and sustainable development in other sectors. We also commend the African Union for the excellent role it has been playing in coordinating the implementation process of the Partnership.
We must therefore promote science, technology, and innovation and share knowledge from research and development to better equip us to address present and future challenges more equitably and sustainably.
“In this regard, Nigeria strongly endorses the Summit Declaration as well as the 2022-2026 Joint Action Plan. We are confident that given the level of openness, trust and commitment manifested in the Africa–Turkey Partnership, this cooperation mechanism will be a game-changer for our countries and set us on the path of sustainable development for our peoples”
NEWS
COVID-19: Fears of surge over Christmas, New Year rush
With new Covid-19 cases rising to a record 1,584 on Friday, the highest across the country in 10 months, there are now fears of a possible surge arising from unrestrained interactions during the Christmas and New Year festivities.
Activities are on the rise at markets and shopping malls, according to our correspondents, while traffic is also increasing on the highways as a result of people travelling to their hometowns for the festivals.
Although the federal government has repeatedly said it has no immediate plan to impose restrictions because of the rising cases of Covid-19, some foreign countries are not ruling out new measures to stop the surge.
Scientists say the Omicron variant spreads quickly everywhere it lands.
The World Health Organization (WHO) advised people to exercise caution during the holiday season, especially during the Christmas season, and warned that the Omicron coronavirus variant has already been reported in 89 countries.
It said the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission.
Vehicular movement from other parts of the country to the South-East has been particularly heavy in the last one week despite the security challenge in the area.
One of our correspondents who monitored buying and selling at the popular Oshodi market in Lagos yesterday observed that only about one person out of 10 wore a face mask.
Social distancing appeared to mean nothing to the people, many of whom came for Christmas and New Year shopping.
The various markets in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State have also been recording large turnout of buyers ahead of Christmas and New Year.
Major roads such as Port Harcourt Road off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Faulks off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Tonimas Junction off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Chima Nwafor/MCCJjunction off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Osisioma Junction off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Ikot Ekpene and Azumini leading into the heart of the economic town have also been busy despite their deplorable conditions.
Social gatherings, including parties, are no different and there are fears that nothing is likely to change in this regard during the coming festivities.
Notwithstanding, the federal government has urged Nigerians who are yet to take the COVID-19 booster doses to do so to enable them have extra-protection against COVID-19, especially the Omicron variant.
The administration of booster doses started on December 10, 2021 but only those from 18 years and above, and those who must have received their second dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or Moderna at least 6 months ago are qualified for it.
However, for Johnson & Johnson booster doses, a time interval of two months or more is required.
It however stressed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not to be used as a booster for individuals who have taken AstraZeneca vaccine as first and second doses. Only Pfizer can be used as a booster for those that have taken AstraZeneca vaccine as first and second doses.
NEWS
Generators provide 48.6% of electricity in Nigeria –NBS
Generators powered by petrol, diesel and gas provide 48.6 per cent of the electricity consumed by power users across the country, according to the latest data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics.
A document by the NBS on Power Sector Data Preview, which was presented to the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry this month and obtained on Friday, showed that almost half of the country’s electricity supply was from generators.
The report further showed that the national grid was providing 51.2 per cent of the country’s power needs, indicating that many citizens in Nigeria depend on generators for electricity.
The NBS document showed that petrol-powered generators accounted for the bulk (22.6 per cent) of the electricity supplied by generators.
This was followed by diesel-powered generators, 16.6 per cent, while gas-powered generators accounted for 9.4 per cent of the self-generated electricity.
The bureau said out of 51.2 per cent of electricity provided by the country’s power grid, gas-powered plants accounted for 39.5 per cent, while hydroelectric plants were providing 11.7 per cent.
Off-grid renewables, according to the NBS, accounted for 0.1 per cent of the power consumed nationwide.
Commenting on the poor performance of the power sector despite being privatised more than eight years ago, the President, Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers, Israel Abraham, said the expectations of citizens in the privatised industry had not been met.
He disclosed this in a presentation sent to the ACCI, titled, “Nigerian power sector reform: Implementation, challenges and way forward.”
Abraham said, “In its efforts to improve the power supply situation in the country, the government opted for the reforms and eventual privatisation of the sector to attract private sector finance, technical and administrative expertise.
“However, the government and citizens’ expectations have not been fully realised many years after the exercise.”
He explained that the commercialisation and corporatisation of the sector, being the most critical stage in the reform implementation where bold and realistic decisions ought to have been taken, was skipped entirely in the implementation process.
Abraham said, “It is at this stage that private sector initiatives, such as transparency and corporate governance frameworks are introduced into the industry that will attract capital inflow to improve operational efficiencies, reducing technical and non-technical losses.
“Unfortunately, this critical stage was skipped entirely in our implementation process.”
On the way forward, the NIPE president said there was a need to strengthen institutions such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, System Operator and Market Operator established to drive the reform implementation process.
He said, “Unbundle the Transmission Company of Nigeria into its component units, Transmission Service Provider, Market Operator and System Operator to instil confidence in the market. Ensure full implementation of the ruling documents (Acts, Market Rules and Grid Code) to bring discipline in the market.
“Government to reduce to the barest minimum political interference in the operation of the industry regulator -NERC, for it to be truly independent and that will instil confidence in new investors.”
NEWS
Nigeria didn’t mortgage national assets as collateral for Chinese loans – DMO
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has clarified that loans from China to Nigeria, which presently stood at $3.59billion were largely concessional as no national asset was tagged as collateral.
The Director-General of DMO, Ms Patience Oniha, who made this known in an interview yesterday, also disclosed that the loan constitutes only 9.4 per cent of the country’s total foreign debt stock of $37.9 billion.
In recent times, both the social and mainstream media have been awash with news about some African countries, including Nigeria, facing the threat of losing some critical national assets to the Asian country due to high-level indebtedness.
“Nigeria’s total debt stock as at September 30 was $37.9 billion; this figure comprised the external debt stock of the federal government, 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“But total loans from China stands at $3.59 billion, which is 9.47 per cent of the total external debt. The loans did not require any national asset as collateral; they were largely concessional,’’ she said.
Oniha urged Nigerians to always endeavour to verify sensitive information from official sources before disseminating it.
She explained that before foreign loans were contracted, very sensitive steps were taken by multiple institutions of government to ensure that they were beneficial to the nation.
“Before any foreign loan is contracted, including the issuance of Eurobond, they are approved by the Federal Executive Council and thereafter, the National Assembly.
“An important and extremely critical step is that the loan agreements are approved by the Federal Ministry of Justice.
“An opinion is issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice before the agreements are signed.
“Several measures which operate seamlessly have been put in place to ensure that data on debt are available and that debt is serviced as at when due. Provisions are made explicitly for debt service in the annual budgets,’’ she said.
Oniha explained that the loans agreements provided a number of steps to take to resolve dispute when they arise.
“The first action is that the parties should resolve it within themselves and if that fails, they go to arbitration.
“In other words, a lender, in this case, China, would not just pounce on an asset at the first sign of a dispute, including defaults,’’ the she said.
She explained that the DMO maintained proper records of debts, provided projections for debt service and processed the actual payments for debt service.
She pointed out that those functions were carried out in conjunction with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
