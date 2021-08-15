NEWS
Buhari, others go into isolation amid COVID-19 scare
President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his delegation to London, UK, will go into isolation following a COVID-19 scare.
This comes after the UK High Commissioner, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, who was seen in close contact with the President at the Airport in London and other members of the embassy staff, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
The Nigerian High Commission has since been locked down for 10 days in observation of UK COVID-19 regulations.
Buhari was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among others.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed his principal and those who travelled with him would have to go into isolation in line with the guideline for international travels.
“Mr President and all of those on his delegation will be isolated in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel.
“They all tested yesterday (Friday) and will follow up with another test in due course,” Shehu said on Saturday.
President Buhari returned to Abuja on Friday, after a two-week stay in the United Kingdom.
NiMet predicts three-day thunderstorms, rains from Sunday
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted three days of thunderstorms and rains across the country.
This prediction was contained in NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja.
Thunderstorms were predicted over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe and Kaduna states in the morning hours on Sunday.
According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna states as the day progresses.
“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North Central region, with chances of light rains over parts of Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.
“Later in the day, isolated rains are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kwara, Benue and Niger states.
“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the south, with prospects of rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours, “ it said.
FG moves to stop Consultant doctors from joining strike
The federal government has taken measures to prevent senior doctors under the auspices of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MEDCAN) from joining the ongoing industrial action by the resident doctors.
The action by the government came just as the striking resident doctors vowed to argue their case at the Industrial Court sitting tomorrow.
It was gathered that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has directed the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission to halt the movement of consultants from CONMESS to CONUAS salary scale.
The move by the minister is seen as a damage control measure to prevail on the senior doctors not to withdraw services on Monday, August 16 (tomorrow) as stated in their ultimatum to the federal government.
However, the resident doctors under the auspices of the National Association Resident Doctors (NARD) have vowed to go on with their two-week-old strike.
Speaking in an interview yesterday, the National President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said they were prepared to take up issues at the Industrial Court tomorrow when the matter comes up.
“Yes, we have received a summons on the suit at the Industrial Court and we will go to the court and we are confident that we will get justice in the end. We are not suspending the strike,” he said.
Sources at the Ministry of Labour and Employment said that the minister’s directive on salary scale which has been complied with was meant to prevent a total shutdown of the hospitals.
MEDCAN is a group of senior doctors, who are medical consultants that teach and guide the resident doctors in their professional operation towards becoming specialists and consultants in their area of specialisation.
MEDCAN had on July 26, 2021, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government to correct the unwarranted removal of the consultants from CONMESS to CONUAS salary scale by their employing universities, who had earlier placed them on CONMESS upon appointment about 10 years ago.
The letter which moved them to CONUAS came through a circular by the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to the Accountant General of the Federation (ACGF) with reference No. SWC /5/04/S.410/T86 and dated April 23, 2021.
The letter requested that all medical doctors in the employ of universities who do extra work on clinical teaching of the medical students or pre-clinical teaching of medical students in the colleges of medicine should all be moved from CONMESS to CONUAS salary structure.
This has resulted in the loss of some allowances and even basic pay with the attendant loss of income.
These doctors had a sequel to this, approached the NSIWC for a reversal but met a brick wall.
They then went to court and secured an injunction against the NSIWC and the Accountant General of the Federation.
It was gathered that Ngige waded into the matter on August 6, 2021, to pacify the consultants who are the only ones now offering services in the various hospitals and medical centres to cushion the impact of the resident doctors’ strike.
In a bid to stop the consultants from joining the strike, the Minister last Thursday directed the Chairman of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission to halt the implementation of the circular in obedience to the court order obtained by these doctors to help conciliation that will be devoid of rancour.
The minister also directed the NSIWC to reverse the instruction to the Accountant General of the Federation and return the medical consultants’ pay to the status quo in obedience to the court order which stopped both the NSIWC and the office of the Accountant General from implanting that circular.
Ngige also wrote to the Ministry of Finance not to act on the content of the NSIWC letter given the ongoing conciliation and the court case.
According to the source, the minister had expressed that NSIWC could take such a step of lowering people’s earnings in the period of Covid-19 without even bringing it up to the Presidential Committee of Salaries for their approval or even information.
“This directive of the Minister of Labour has effectively been carried out by the NSIWC on Friday, August 13, 2021, through a letter to the Accountant General of the Federation to halt further action.
“MEDCAN has also been duly informed by both the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.”
The letter read in part: “The commission is in receipt of a request by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment who is currently conciliating the threat to withdraw services by MDCAN and the interim order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in suit No. NICN/ABJ/145/2021 – Dr. Christopher Lucky Akpa and others Vs. National Salaries Income and Wages Commission and others, for a stay of action in respect of our letter of April 22, 2021, for those already enrolled, pending the outcome of both conciliatory meeting and the matter in court.
Plateau Govt imposes curfew on Jos
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has imposed in Jos North Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas.
Following renewed killings in Jos on Saturday, Plateau State government has imposed a 12-hour curfew on Jos daily from 6pm to 6am.
A statement signed by Governor Simon Lalong reads: “Sequel to the unfortunate breach of peace along Rukuba road, Jos North LGA on 14th August 2021, where a convoy of commuters was attacked leading to killing of innocent persons, I have received briefings on the situation from the relevant heads of security agencies.
“The reports indicate that 23 of those attacked lost their lives while 23 persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. 26 others were rescued unhurt. So far, 20 suspects have been arrested and the security agencies are conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.
“Having reviewed the reports and monitored the unfolding scenario, Government is concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some persons to take the laws into their hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.
“In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation and to protect lives and properties of citizens, I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments commencing 6pm to 6am from today, 14th August 2021.
“The curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council.
“All citizens are therefore directed to abide by the directive to enable security personnel maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crime.”
The statement added that Government will continue to monitor the unfolding situation and take further necessary measures to ensure the safety of lives and properties.
While calling for calm, the governor sympathised with the families of those that lost their loved ones, and those injured in the violence.
He reiterated that the violence was purely a criminal conduct and should not be given any ethnic or religious colouration.
