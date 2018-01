President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State are currently meeting inside the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The governor reportedly arrived Aso Rock at 10:50a.m. and was led straight to the President’s office.

No official comment was issued regarding the meeting but it is believed the two leaders’ meeting is not unconnected with the recent grueling murder of some Benue citizens in the two separate communities there.