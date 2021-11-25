NEWS
Buhari orders security agencies to chase bandits From Abuja-Kaduna road
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the nation’s security chiefs to eliminate the threats of bandits and kidnappers along Abuja-Kaduna road in particular and other places across the country.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this Thursday at the end of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the president ordered the armed forces and other security agencies, intelligence organiaations, not to rest on their oars, notwithstanding the progress and efforts being made to eliminate insurgency, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and all the other criminalities.
He said: “The president said that we are not yet where we should be. That Nigerians deserve to live in peace. And that until we achieved that we will not rest.”
Asked if the resurgence of criminal activities along Abuja-Kaduna highways was discussed at the meeting, Aregbesola said: “Oh, yes. The police and other security agencies have been mobilised to intensify surveillance, patrol in pursuit of the criminals. And it’s not only about Abuja, Kaduna. Yes, Abuja-Kaduna belt was discussed specifically, but we appreciated the fact that we are in the season of festivity.
“So, all agencies committed to providing security for Nigeria and the maintenance of law and order, have been ordered to improve on their activities, intensify surveillance and minimize, if not eliminate totally any threat to law and order anywhere in Nigeria.”
Asked if the military or the police would take the lead, he said: “Police, as I said, is the lead agency on internal security. So whatever I’ve said about maintenance of Law and Order will start with the police and then extend to all the other security agencies, certainly.”
Asked if the issue of bandits collecting ransom, taking over and administering some areas in the country was discussed, he said: “Specific orders have been given to all our security agencies. And we’ll see an improved response to all those challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria in whatever form and creating insecurity in whatever form anywhere.
“The council today took firm decision on what to be done and I can assure Nigerians that with the charge from the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces today, there will be an improved response to all forms of criminality in any part of Nigeria.”
Ondo residents set commercial bank ablaze over communal disputes
Some warring residents of Ikare-Akoko in the Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday torched a bank building belonging to a monarch in the state.
The arsonists went ahead with this devious act despite the curfew imposed on the town by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu following a breakout of violence on Saturday.
The people lost their lives in the violence that broke out during the weekend.
Ikare-Akoko has been enmeshed in supremacy claims between the two traditional rulers in the town – the Olukare and the Owa-Ale over decades.
The claim and counter-claims have also deteriorated to the fractionalisation of the town with one part prohibiting residents of the other part from venturing into their part of the town.
The burnt building reportedly belongs to the traditional ruler of the town, the Owa-Ale of Ikare.
Witnesses said people had been moving around in spite of the curfew and were surprised that the arsonists set the bank building ablaze.
One of the witnesses said the arsonists earlier broke the windows and door of the bank building before igniting it.
He said the damage had been done before the police arrived at the scene.
The Divisional Police Officer in Ikare declined to comment but directed NAN to speak with the police spokesperson in Ondo, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami.
The spokesperson, however, did not respond to the questions asked for the police reaction.
Pro-Buhari activist, Okeke who fought against #EndSARS campaign, killed in Anambra
A pro-Muhammadu Buhari government activist who put up a vicious opposition against the #EndSARS campaign, Kenechukwu Okeke, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified attackers in Anambra State.
Okeke was said to have been macheted by some assailants numbering seven.
Kenechukwu was infamous for dragging many celebrities and media outfits, including CNN to court for defaming President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration during the October 2020 #EndSARS campaign.
According to witnesses, the activist was attacked and killed in Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra State. His wife, Mrs Blessing Odinakachi Okeke and his daughter witnessed the attack.
Okeke’s wife said, “Kenechukwu Okeke was killed by his tenant.
”The tenant, Chiadiobi, was living in our house, but when he packed out without our knowledge and asked to be given two months of his rent that he left, we told him he should have notified us that he was packing out.
“My husband was not around the day he came but I told him he packed out of the house without our knowledge and should not be given back any money. He threatened to deal with us, saying he would teach my husband a lesson. I called my husband and told him what the boy said and that he should not come to confront him, since they said he was a bad boy.
“My husband later reported the matter to the Department of State Services and to the police, and he was made to write an undertaking, but he was still coming to terrorise us. Sometimes he would come to our house and break open the gate and come in and pick whatever he wanted to pick.
“One day, he came to our house and my husband confronted him, without knowing that he had many boys with him downstairs, and before my husband could do anything, they macheted him, and the fuel we wanted to pour into our generator, they poured it on him and lit him up, and that was how my husband died.
“That day was Sunday and not everyone was around, and the few people around tried to quench the fire and also stop it from burning our house, and later we took him to hospital in Enugu, and that was how he died.”
Mrs Okeke lamented that since after her husband’s death in October, the family had been left alone with the burden of catering to his burial, just as no mention or quest by any organisation to take up his matter has been heard of.
She said what was more heart-rending was that her husband’s killer; Chiadiobi, was still in the neighbourhood, bragging about having dealt with Okeke, while also confronting her husband’s aged mum.
“He even recently confronted my husband’s mother, warning her that he heard that she is taking the matter up, and was warning her to be careful. The boy is still free, going around and without remorse, and we are just left alone to do the arrangements of the burial.
“Up till now, he has not been arrested, even though we took him to police and DSS, and he was made to write an undertaking that he will not disturb us again, but he has finally killed him. I’m not even understanding the police on this matter. I’m confused. The boy is behaving like he is untouchable, and everyone is saying that he is a bad boy and we should be careful. We live in Nkpor, near Onitsha, Tarzan junction.”
The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, told Daily Post the matter had been reported to the police.
Kenechukwu had in November 2020 sued 50 Nigerian celebrities including musicians David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, Tiwa Savage, Folarin Falana known more popularly as Falz and Aisha Yesufu for allegedly promoting the #EndSARS protest that swept across the country in October.
Kenechukwu, who had filed a motion on notice at the Federal Capital Territory Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, alleged that the involvement of the celebrities in the protest led to violence across the country, resulting in the destruction of properties and loss of lives.
Others listed as defendants included Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Michael Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy and Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni.
The list also includes Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi; former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo; activist, Deji Adeyanju; Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.
Insecurity: Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis leads Govs Ortom, Udom, Okowa, others in prayer for Nigeria
The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, on Wednesday, at the Glory Dome of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, led some political and diplomatic leaders in a prayer session for Nigeria and other nations of the world.
Governors, senators, House of Assembly members, as well as political and diplomatic leaders went on their knees alongside worshipers to pour out their hearts to God to heal Nigeria of every bloodshed and unrest.
The political leaders, including, Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, National Assembly members, among others, who went on their knees and surrounded by some clerics led by Dr. Paul and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, cried out to God to help Nigeria out of the myriads of problems confronting her.
The clerics used the leaders as point-of-contact to every sector of the nation.
They prayed for speedy recovery of the nation from shackles of insecurity and agenda of the enemies to be frustrated permanently.
The event was day 3 of the ongoing Kingdom Power and Glory World Conference 2021, which is also the 25th anniversary celebration of Dunamis church.
Speaking earlier, on the topic: exceeding abundant grace (2) – the life of David, said “If you have not lost your passion for God then you cannot lose your portion in life.”
“Anywhere God sees rejection, He releases the unction; God is attracted to the rejected, confronted and resisted,” he added.
Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith, Charles Agyin-Asare from Ghana have earlier ministered at the conference.
