Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Buhari orders Ministers to remain in office till May 29

Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
President Muhammadu Buhari tells Ministers to remain in office till May 29

President Buhari has instructed his ministers to continue serving until the end of his term.

Buhari will hand over to President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

There were speculation that the President had dissolved his cabinet during the final Federal Executive Council meeting of his administration.

But speaking with reporters after FEC meeting, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, said all ministers had been directed by President Buhari to return to their office and continue with their duties.

Mohammed said, “the news that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved is not correct. We have been directed by the President that we should all go back and return to our offices. So, it is not true that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive.

“The fake news that is circulating that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved, it is not true. It has not been dissolved, we have all been directed to go back to our offices and I’m sure that we’re going to work up till 29th of May. So please ignore the fake news.”

