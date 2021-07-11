Buhari orders military to go after bandits in Zamfara, Kaduna states

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the recurring incidents of banditry killings in both Kaduna and Zamfara States saying the military and other security agencies should go after the bandits and crush them.

The President, in a release Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States, urging the nation’s military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand.

He expressed the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives, urging security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.

President Buhari noted that the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and called for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

He also averred that the nation, its military and the entire population needs to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.

The President condemned some politicians making utterances on security, merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

The bandits in recent times had upped their activities with increased attacks and killings of villagers in Kaduna and Zamfara States.

On Thursday night, no fewer than 42 farmers were killed by bandits in Faru, Maradan local government area of Zamfara state, where the state Governor Bello Matawalle hails from.

The affected communities are Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gudan-Adamu, Wari and Guda-Maidawa.