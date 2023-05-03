Buhari off to London to attend King Charles’ coronation

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Wednesday to join other world leaders for the coronation of Charles III and Camilla as the King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.

The President will be accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd), the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement announced that the coronation would take place on Saturday.

He said ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat would take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday.

The presidential spokesman said President Buhari was billed to participate in the Summit which will deliberate on the Future of the Commonwealth and the Role of the Youth.