Buhari Nominates Ahmad, Adamu as Central Bank Deputy Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of Aishah Ahmad and Edward Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after the apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele resent their names for nomination to cover up his corruption records.

President Buhari’s request is contained in a letter read on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The President is requesting the confirmation of the nominees by the Senate to serve a second and final term at the apex bank as deputy governors.

Ahmad and Adamu were first appointed as CBN deputy governors in charge of the Financial System Stability and Corporate Services Directorate respectively in March 2018.

Emefiele used the renewal of their terms as a chip to perfect his plan to cover up his corruption records in the last eight years in office.

Emefiele, who has been governor since 2014, is the first person to serve two terms as the governor of Nigeria’s apex bank in nearly 20 years.

He was first appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in June 2014, after Sarah Alade served out the term of the suspended Lamido Sanusi.

Multiple sources told SaharaReporters that Emefiele sent the names of Mrs. Aishah N, Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate and Mr. Edward L. Adamu, Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate to President Muhammadu Buhari for renewal.

The duo who are board members of the apex bank were appointed on March 23, 2018, by the President.

The move by Emefiele to nominate his stooges for re-appointment was part of his plan to cover his corruption records in the bank.

“Emefiele has secretly sent Aisha and Edward’s name for renewal months before time to stop the next government from appointing their own candidate and to allow them to cover his back,” a source in the bank told SaharaReporters.

“He has paid the villa cabals millions in dollars to get the renewals approved. Edward was the one on the audio SaharaReporters exclusively leaked.

“Aisha is that deputy governor Samaila Isa Funtua and his son brought.”

Emefiele; the President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah; among others were under investigation over the $300 million the pan-African multilateral financial institution gave to Titan Trust Bank Limited to acquire 93.4 per cent stake in the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Others being investigated are Aminu Yaro, a Northern business mogul and one Farouk Gumel.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) were all investigating Oramah, Emefiele and others.

In contravention of the CBN act, Emefiele early in the year joined the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The action was against Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007, which stated: “The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties.”

According to the chairman of Ward 6 in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nduka Erikpume, the CBN governor had registered as an APC member.

When asked whether Emefiele had registered in the APC, Erikpume said, “Yes, he has registered since February 2021. He is our member.”

Amid widespread condemnations, the CBN governor headed to a Federal High Court in Abuja to seek a constitutional interpretation of his non-resignation while pursuing his political interests.