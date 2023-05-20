Saturday, May 20, 2023
Buhari names Madein Accountant General

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Toyin Madein as the substantive Accountant General of the Federation.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, signed by the Director, Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mohammed Abdullahi Ahmed, on Friday, in Abuja.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, stated that the appointment took effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Madein was born on March 7,1965 in Iperu Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, and until her appointment, she was the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The nation’s anti-graft agencies cleared 20 directors drawn from different Ministries, Departments and Agencies to take part in the process leading to the filling of the vacancy.

The vacancy followed the arrest of former AGF, Ahmed Idris, in July 2022, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the alleged misappropriation of N109bn and his subsequent suspension and prosecution.

The 20 shortlisted candidates that took part in the process were Danladi Comfort from Gombe State; Mohammed Yar’Abba from Sokoto State; Mufutau Bukola from Oyo State; Mahmud Kambari from Borno State; Mohammed Dojo from Gombe State; and Waziri Samuel from Borno State.

Others were Maiden Sakirat, Ogun (OHCSF); Adaramoye Oluwole, Ekiti (Humanitarian Affairs); Isa Abubakar, Yobe (Science, Technology and Innovation); Ogunsemowo Olakunle, Ogun (Environment); Egbokhale Charity, Edo (NFF); Ibrahim Jibo, Kano (National Boundary Commission); Ogbodo Nnam, Enugu (National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission); and Bakare Juliannah, Ekiti (NPF).

