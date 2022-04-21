Buhari meets Service Chiefs, Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the some Ministers and Heads of security establishments at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 10am, is sequel to the recommendations by the Council of State over insecurity across the nation.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.) attended the meeting.

The Ministers of Defence Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama were also at the meeting.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor was represented.

More details later….