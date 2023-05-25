Buhari makes staffers laugh as he says goodbye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday bid farewell to members of his Aso Rock staff as his administration winds down.

Buhari spoke to about 100 staffers gathered at the entrance of Office Building inside the Villa.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo accompanied Buhari to the event.

His team laughed and cheered as he addressed them.

Buhari is wrapping up his eight years in office, including saying thanks to his team at Aso Rock, as well as those who voted for him.

Earlier at a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House Council Chamber on Wednesday, the President thanked all the ministers for their steadfastness in pursuing the goals of the administration, urging support for the incoming President.

“I am proud to say we gave our best,’’ the President said.

“In the cause of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues. I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.

“For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can,’’ he said.

Buhari will hand over to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29.