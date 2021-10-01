breaking
Buhari lists conditions for lifting Twitter suspension
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said the suspension of the operations of Twitter in the country will only end if certain conditions are met.
Buhari listed the conditions in his Independence Day speech on Friday.
“I have directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements,” Buhari said in his speech.
These conditions, the president said, include “national security and cohesion; registration physical presence and representation; fair taxation; aispute resolution; and local content.”
breaking
Secondus, Fayose, Oyinlola out as PDP zones chairmanship to North
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reviewed its zoning formula and took the chairmanship position to the North.
The decision, yesterday, was based on the decision of the Zoning Sub-Committee that took all National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently in the North to the South and vice versa.
Accordingly, chairmanship aspirants in the South, and the suspended National Chairman, Uche Secondus, have been thrown out of the race.
The development affected former governors of Ekiti and Osun States, Ayodele Fayose and Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.
Chairman of the sub-committee on zoning, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after a marathon meeting in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the body had not decided on the Presidency because that was not within its jurisdiction.
The communiqué issued after the meeting made it clear that “the decision of the PDP zoning sub-committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.
“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones.”
breaking
CBN postpones launch of eNaira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today confirmed the postponement of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as eNaira.
Speaking to reporters, CBN spokesperson Osita Nwanisobi, explained that the decision is to give room for other key activities lined up to commemorate the country’s 61st independence anniversary.
Nwanisobi also said the apex bank and other partners were working round the clock to ensure a seamless process that will be for the overall benefit of the customer, particularly those in the rural areas and the unbanked population.
Highlighting the benefits of the eNaira, he stressed that Nigerians would be able to carry out peer-to-peer transfer to another person’s eNaira wallet as well as pay for goods and services at selected merchants.
He added that the eNaira would also help reduce the use of cash and ensure stability of the Nigerian economy.
On the readiness of banks and other financial institutions in the financial ecosystem for the launch of the eNaira, he reiterated that eNaira was a journey, explaining that not all bank customers were expected to commence transactions on the day of the launch.
He, however, assured that financial institutions in Nigeria remained key actors and were a critical part of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
Nwanisobi also noted that the CBN was mindful of concerns expressed about the eNaira, being among the first CBDCs in the world. According to him, the Bank had put a structure in place to promptly address any issue that might arise from the pilot implementation of the eNaira.
breaking
Nigeria at 61: Banks in South-east comply with IPOB directive, bring down Nigerian flags
Commercial banks in the South-East region of Nigeria have started bringing down the Nigerian flag from their poles
This comes a few days after the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) urged its members to remove all Nigerian flags mounted in “Biafra land.”
The group had also declared another sit-at-home on October 1, 2021, when Nigeria will be celebrating its 61st Independence anniversary.
Sources in the region stated that even though IPOB had directed that banks should be left alone, the financial institutions themselves have started bringing down their Nigerian flags over fear of attacks.
Access Bank at Holy Ghost Junction in Enugu, the state capital has brought down all the flags on the poles on its premises, including the Nigerian flag.
Another resident in the region said Zenith Bank at Onitsha in Anambra has pulled down the Nigerian flag from their poles too.
He said, “I can also confirm that Zenith Bank, Onitsha removed all their flags.”
Another resident said, “United Bank for Africa (UBA), Owerri Road branch, Onitsha removed all their flags —Nigerian flags and even that of the bank, they didn’t just lower the flags, they pulled the flags off.”
Also in Awka, Anambra State capital, Wema Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank branches have removed their Nigerian flags, leaving only their company flags on their poles, SaharaReporters learnt.
Also, pictures of banks in the region without flags on their poles have circulated on social media.
One of the executives of IPOB, Chika Edoziem, had on Friday said the separatist group would lock down the entire South-East region on October 1.
He said, “The 1st of October declared total shutdown in Biafra land. There shall be no movement in Biafra land on the 1st of October being Nigerian Independence day. Again from tonight, all Nigerian flags mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down; banks exempted.
“IPOB leadership will communicate to banks directly and give them the reason why they must peacefully bring down the flag. Otherwise, we do it ourselves in our own way.”
The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since the third week of June following his arrest in Kenya and repatriation to Nigeria.
