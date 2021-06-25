NEWS
Buhari jets out to London again for medical trip
President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday jets out to London, United Kingdom for another medical trip.
A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina on Thursday said the visit of Buhari to London was for a scheduled medical follow-up.
He said the president is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.
The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.
“He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.”
Buhari had on March 30, 2021 travelled to London for medical trip and spent two weeks.
Asides that, the president visited the UK in January 2020, to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit and partly also to see his doctors.
Twice in 2019, Buhari also went on medical trips to UK, first between 25 April to 5 May.
The second trip, also for two weeks, was between 2 November and 17 November.
The first time Buhari went on medical leave as President was July 2016. He spent two weeks, between 6 July and 19 July.
In 2017, he returned for the longest trip ever, between 7 May and 13 August.
That coincided with rumours that the president was seriously ill.
He returned to admit that he had never been so ill in his life.
In September of 2017, Buhari returned for another check, lasting just four days.
Thrice in 2018, Buhari also visited UK visited UK for medical checks, 9-19 April, 8-18 May
NEWS
Ebonyi Commissioner ‘rises from dead’
Widespread jubilation as late Ebonyi commissioner, Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze reportedly “rises from the dead
The Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki is currently agog with the unconfirmed report that late Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze has risen from the dead.
This development has brought jubilation across various segments of the state as many sympathisers and supporters of the deceased are seen at his residence at Onwe Road jubilating over the coming-back-to-live of the late Commissioner for Infrastructure and Concession and former Commissioner for Works and Transport.
The road leading to his residence is currently blocked as many people are seen trooping to the location to ascertain the authenticity of the information.
Discussions about the deceased are currently on going among politicians, academics, Journalists, drivers, mechanics, students, traders among others in the State.
As at the time of this report, there has been no official report about the present status of the late Commissioner but it was gathered that a member of the family of the deceased (names withheld) was the one that broke the news to the public.
The family member further said Nweze is currently at Canaan land in Ota with Bishop David Oyedepo
NEWS
Dangote awarded Cameroon’s second highest National Honour
President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote has received the highest civilian honour in Cameroon – the Commander of the National Order of Valour – from the President of the Republic, Paul Biya.
×
According to President Biya, the landmark honour was conferred on the business mogul in recognition of his efforts in infrastructural development of Cameroon and Africa through his cement plants.
At at the Unity Palace, venue of the conferment in Yaoundé, the President expressed pride at Dangote’s various efforts to promote industrialisation across Africa through the building of cement plants in several African countries.
He noted that these plants have provided thousands of direct and indirect employment at their various locations, to boost the economies of their host countries, just like in Cameroon.
Read Also: Dangote Cement pays N273b dividend
He urged the leading African investor to consider more investments in the manufacturing sector in Cameroon, explaining that there are numerous business opportunities in the country. He maintained that his government is focused on promoting a business-friendly environment to make the country more attractive and an investors’ destination.
In his response, Dangote thanked President Biya and the people of Cameroon for the great honour done to him in the award of the nation’s highest civilian honour. He disclosed that there are plans to diversify the group’s investments in Cameroon, starting with energy. He said, “We have plans to expand our investment to other sectors beginning with oil and gas while our capacity in cement will be expanded”.
ADVERTISEMENT
He commended the Cameroonian government for providing an enabling environment, which aided the successful completion of the Dangote Cement plant. He also expressed appreciation for the support provided by the President and cabinet in solving the challenges encountered in the construction of the plant.
He said, “At the inception of our construction activities at the plant, we encountered several challenges, but the government stepped in and ensured that we overcame these initial problems. Also, the incentives by the Government to investors are encouraging. We feel very much at home here in Cameroon because of the business-friendly environment. If demand for cement increases, we will increase the capacity of the plant and make the country self-sufficient in cement production.”
Dangote Cement Cameroon SA, part of Dangote Cement Group was commissioned six years ago, and has boosted domestic cement production, reduced partly the domestic deficit, and helped in holding down the price of a bag of cement in the country.
NEWS
Nursing school suspends students for not welcoming Buhari during President’s visit to Borno
The management of the Borno State College of Nursing and Midwifery has suspended 30 students for refusing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited the state on June 17.
At least 30 students have been suspended by the management of the Borno State College of Nursing and Midwifery for refusing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited the state on June 17.
A letter of suspension from the college to one of the students obtained by SaharaReporters showed that they were suspended for one week from June 21 to June 28 over the action.
The letter reads, “You are hereby suspended from the college for one week with effect from today 21st June 2021 for disobedience of executive order to welcome the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, GCON (on the 17th of June 2021).
“You are expected to report back to college on the 28th of June 2021 along with your parent or guardian.”
A staff member of the school said about 30 students were affected.SEE
“Thirty of the students were suspended, not one. I don’t know when it now became compulsory to go and greet the President in the sun. Even we staff members were forced to go and welcome him,” he said.
There were reports that the state governor, Babagana Zulum, paid N350 million to mobilise the crowd for the visit of Buhari to the state.
It had been exposed that the governor considered the spending necessary to ensure that the Nigerian leader was not booed during his official visit to the state on Thursday.
There were fears ahead of the President’s visit that he would be greeted by protesters or booed because of the insecurity in the state.
“It cost Zulum N350 million to mobilise the crowd they touted as Buhari’s supporters,” a source in Borno State government had told SaharaReporters.
“When President Buhari visited Lagos last week, they had to fly him over the city in a chopper because of a hostile crowd,” another source had added.
Governor Zulum had earlier urged residents to show appreciation to President Buhari during his visit.
The governor in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday gave reasons the people of the state should honour the President when he arrived in Maiduguri.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Different types of 4-5s
-
NEWS1 day ago
Another lady gang- raped, killed in Abuja (PHOTOS)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ooni of Ife’s wife attends naming ceremony of incarcerated Endsars protester’s child (photos)
-
NEWS1 day ago
Baba Ijesha pleads not guilty
-
NEWS1 day ago
Former APC’s National Legal Adviser enters appearance for Baba Ijesha in court
-
POLITICS1 day ago
INEC finally launches online portal for voter registration
-
LIFESTYLES11 hours ago
The worst places to have sex!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Baba Ijesha Vs Princess: Actor to be arraigned on Thursday