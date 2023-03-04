Buhari heads to Qatar for UN conference on least developed countries

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday travel to Qatar for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs).

Buhari’s trip to Doha, the capital, follows an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The once-in-a-decade conference under the theme, “From Potential to Prosperity”, will be held from 5th to 9th March.

The summit will find solutions to the issues of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, inadequate health facilities, and climate change.

It garners the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs and assists them to make progress towards achieving prosperity.

In his speech, President Buhari will reiterate the need for sustainable solutions for countries facing severe challenges.

He will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support such nations and highlight the government’s assistance over the years.

The delegation includes ministers and other officials who will sign some agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with the Qatari government.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu indicated that the President is expected to return to the country on Wednesday.