Buhari Government Has Caused Us Pain, We Believe In Supreme Court – Lagos Governor Reacts To Naira Scarcity Protests

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for calm over the ongoing protests rocking different parts of the state.

Sanwo-Olu on Friday said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government had caused people pains, but the state government had joined the suit filed at the Supreme Court and hoped there would be proper ruling by February 22.

The governor made these known in a press release on Friday signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, saying he was on top of the situation.

Earlier today, there were protests and riot in various parts of the state over the hardship caused by the naira redesign policy and the inability of residents to access the new notes.

Areas like Lagos-Ikorodu road, Agege, Iyana-Ipaja, Igando, were all involved in violence that rocked the state.

The governor’s statement read, “The Lagos State Government has noted with deep concern the protests in some parts of the state this morning. The protesters are said to be angry over the naira redesign and its consequent scarcity that has caused so much hardship and confusion among our people.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22.

“Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute – all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter. The fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.

“The government praises Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the Federal Government’s measures have brought. Residents should continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers. Mr. Governor is working with his colleagues to ensure that this hardship does not go on.”