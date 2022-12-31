FG backtracks on reviewing Nigerian workers’ salaries, says only ‘peculiar allowances’ under review

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government on Friday debunked the circulating claims that it had begun the review of public servants’ salaries.

The government mentioned this in a statement by Olajide Oshundun Head/Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations Unit of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, stating that only some peculiar allowances of both the civil and public servants were under review.

According to the statement, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, explained that the government would not plan to embark on salary adjustment without the involvement of the leadership of the organised labour in accordance with the Collective Bargain Agreement, CBA.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige OON, has been drawn to the news item that the Federal Government is reviewing salaries of public and Civil servants which was a fall out of his interaction with State House Correspondents after his recent audience with Mr President.

“The Honourable Minister wishes to clarify that the increase he talked about was on the REMUNERATIONS and EMOLUMENTS of the affected workers especially the civil servants.

“The Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) received recommendations for review of allowances of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government. Because salary component is not being reviewed for now by the committee, it addressed the allowances component of the requests including the peculiar allowance for Federal Civil Servants amongst others.

“In Labour parlance as par payment for compensation for work done, REMUNERATION or EMOLUMENT is made up of salary component and earned allowance componen

“Therefore, the Federal Government through the PCS could not have engaged on the review of salaries without involving the workers through their Unions, represented by this two Labour Federation of workers in Nigeria – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), salary review or renegotiation is part of social dialogue and the product is usually a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) usually agreed to by both parties – employers and employees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Honourable Minister made it clear to the press corp that it is still work in progress and that the end-product of this review of allowances will be submitted to Mr President for consideration and final approval and that this was one of the Labour issues he briefed him on, that day. It’s hoped that this rightful step which the Federal Government had embarked upon on compassionate grounds without any prodding or threat to strike will help to cushion the debilitating effects of spiraling inflation especially that which affects food and energy prices (Electricity and Petroleum product).”

The Minister added that the committee believed President Buhari would approve the recommendations by the end of the first quarter of 2023.