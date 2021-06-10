Buhari flags off Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday officially inaugurated the 157km double track Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge.

The occasion was witnessed by a galaxy of very eminent personalities -they include Ministers of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, his Youths and Sport Development colleague, Sunday Dare, Minister of State for Transportation Gbemisola Saraki, and Ithe Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are the Chairman of Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi, his colleagues from Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde and Dapo Abiodun.

Royal fathers led by the representatives of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Lake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo were also in attendance.

Others include party chieftains led by the National Leader of the All Progressives Party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and top government functionaries and eminent personalities among them Africa’s first Nobel Laureate Prof Woke Soyinka, captains of industries and members of the civil society.

Buhari entered the ornately decorated venue, which was the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station at exactly 10.25am, decked in a blue flowing gown and a blue cap to match.

Addressing Nigerians, Buhari expressed happiness that the project which was greeted with pessimism is being inaugurated in the life time of the administration.

He expressed commitment to the ongoing massive infrastructural development across the country.