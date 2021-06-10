NEWS
Buhari flags off Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday officially inaugurated the 157km double track Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge.
The occasion was witnessed by a galaxy of very eminent personalities -they include Ministers of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, his Youths and Sport Development colleague, Sunday Dare, Minister of State for Transportation Gbemisola Saraki, and Ithe Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.
Others are the Chairman of Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi, his colleagues from Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde and Dapo Abiodun.
Royal fathers led by the representatives of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Lake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo were also in attendance.
Others include party chieftains led by the National Leader of the All Progressives Party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and top government functionaries and eminent personalities among them Africa’s first Nobel Laureate Prof Woke Soyinka, captains of industries and members of the civil society.
Buhari entered the ornately decorated venue, which was the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station at exactly 10.25am, decked in a blue flowing gown and a blue cap to match.
Addressing Nigerians, Buhari expressed happiness that the project which was greeted with pessimism is being inaugurated in the life time of the administration.
He expressed commitment to the ongoing massive infrastructural development across the country.
NEWS
#EndSARS protesters wanted to remove me as president – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that last year’s EndSARS protests against police brutality, were aimed at removing him from office.
Buhari stated this while appearing on Arise TV on Thursday morning.
He also blamed the protests on the dwindling inflow of foreign direct investment to the country.
The president insisted that those who participated in the protests, have made Nigeria unattractive to investors.
Buhari was asked how he can improve foreign direct investment (FDI) to Nigeria.
In response he said: “This question was answered last year when there was the #EndSARS protest last year. You remember the young people that wanted to march here and remove me?”
The president added: “Tell the young people to behave themselves and make the country safe, then we can attract real investors to the country”
NEWS
Igboho declares June 12 day of protest
Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has declared June 12 as day of protest for Yoruba Nation agitators.
The self-acclaimed Yoruba activist said the agitators will hold ‘peaceful rallies’ across the southwest region on Saturday, June 12.
Igboho, who spoke through his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki in a live video program aired on Wednesday night, called on southwest Governors to cooperate with the peaceful protesters during the exercise.
He warned the Buhari-led administration not to attack the agitators.
He said: “Let us warn the Federal Government that if there is bloodshed this weekend, the international community is watching, if the military kills any Nigerian this weekend, it is going to be very hot.
“The Yoruba Nation rally will go ahead in every part of Yoruba land and the rest of the country where it will hold.
“Red alarm will begin on Friday. People should stock up food Items from Friday night.
“We are not backing down this weekend; we are ready to take back what belongs to us.”
He also enjoined agitators to ‘fast’ on Friday.
This is coming after NANS under the leadership of its National President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, declared June 12 as National Day of Peaceful Protest to call on the government to act decisively towards addressing insecurity.
Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, had also called for a nationwide June 12 protest against the President Buhari-led administration.
NEWS
I’m not surprised by my husband’s death- Evelyn Joshua:
Evelyn, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, aka TB Joshua, said the death of her husband didn’t come to her as a surprise.
Evelyn stated this on Wednesday when she received the delegation sent by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Ikotun.
She said, “What happened was an act of God. There is time for everything, like my husband would say. That was the word I knew from him very well. This is the job he was known for. This is what he was living for. That is what he was going to die for. So, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. I wasn’t surprised when it happened. As we all know, he was in service that day. So, that’s it.”
Evelyn, however, appealed to Sanwo-Olu to participate actively in her husband’s burial, which she said would be made public very soon.
However, the delegation led by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, presented a condolence letter signed by the governor to the family of the deceased.
Speaking, Elegushi said, “We are here on the directive of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to pay a condolence visit and offer prayers to the family of our beloved pastor and prophet TB Joshua.”
TB Joshua died in Lagos on Saturday at the age of 57.
Meanwhile, there are indications that the cleric’s family will meet before the end of this week on the burial arrangement.
