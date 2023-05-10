Wednesday, May 10, 2023
HomeNEWSBuhari extends stay in London for a week on dentist’s Instruction
NEWSTrending

Buhari extends stay in London for a week on dentist’s Instruction

3
Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
President Muhammadu Buhari' extends stay in UK

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will stay in London for an extra week to see his dentist.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

Recall Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom last week for the coronation of King Charles 111.

Buhari travelled to the UK last week for King Charles III’s coronation.

The president was expected to come back to the country this week.

Giving an update on the UK trip in a statement , Adesina said Buhari was currently undergoing dental care.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.”

“The specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023.” Adesina said.

Previous article
PDP Governors initiate move to reconcile Atiku with Wike, Makinde, others
Next article
Twitter to allow calls, encrypted messaging, says Musk
Ibrahim Lateef
Ibrahim Lateef
RELATED ARTICLES

3 COMMENTS

  3. Does Nigeria not have capable dentist to attend to mr. Buhari’s teeth problem? What makes those teeth of his so special that they require the care of foreign dentist in a foreign country?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network