Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Buhari ending administration in London hospital as he started – Sowore

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over his medical trip to London.

Recall that a statement issued on Tuesday by the President’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina said he extended his trip to the United Kingdom by one week to see his dentists.

Reacting to the statement, Sowore in a post on his official Facebook page, lambasted the president for failing to put in place medical facilities that could take care of his ill health.

He wrote, “In his 8 years of misrule, @mbuhari didn’t build a dental clinic that could cater for 32 pieces of his dentition.

“He didn’t build an ear care clinic that could cater for his two ears, not a molehill to climb to see the stars at night like he started his failed regime with London doctors, he’s ending disastrously on the streets of London in search of doctors to treat indigestion”.

 

