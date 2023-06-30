Buhari denies telling Tinubu not to probe his appointees

Former President Muhammadu Buhari never pleaded with his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to investigate former government officials.

This is according to Garba Shehu, spokesman of Buhari.

He was reacting to reports on social media that when Buhari and Tinubu met in London recently, his principal pleaded that his cabinet members should not be probed.

Describing the report as fake, Shehu in a statement titled, “What Buhari didn’t say to President Tinubu”, said: “If social media is to be believed, former President Muhammadu Buhari is requesting his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government.

“It is fake, let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more.

“Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation.

“As much as possible, the former President wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration. He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realization of the promises they made.”

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, who both served under Buhari’s government are currently in detention over allegations of abuse of office levelled against them.