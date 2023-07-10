Monday, July 10, 2023
Buhari denies exile story

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has denied being in exile.

Buhari described the report of him fleeing the country and in exile as false.

A national daily had reported that Buhari had headed to London to evade investigation.

Speaking through his former media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said there was no veracity in the report because he has returned home in Daura, Katsina State.

Shehu said it was misleading to report that former President Muhammadu Buhari has ‘fled’ and was on ‘exile’ when he is currently at home with family in Daura, Katsina State.

“Every platform has tools to verify any information and we don’t expect anything less,” he said.

Recently, Buhari travelled to London to rest. During his visit, he met with President Bola Tinubu.

