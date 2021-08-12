NEWS
Buhari condoles Fawehinmi family over son’s death
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent commiseration to the Gani Fawehinmi family over the death of their son, Mohammed, who died on Wednesday.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari particularly condoled widow of the late iconic Gani Fawehinmi and the mother of the deceased, Mrs Ganiat Fawehinmi, urging her to take solace in God
“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.
“The President condoles with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years”, the statement said.
Buhari said: “his body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father”.
While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, President Buhari urged strength for all those who mourn Mohammed Fawehinmi.
FG announces new rates for toll gates across Nigeria
The federal government has approved the Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the approval at the weekly meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.
The endorsement signals the reintroduction of toll gates on federal roads across Nigeria.
In 2019, the Buhari administration announced plans to bring back toll collection scrapped by the Obasanjo government in 2004.
Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola gave a breakdown of the rates while briefing reporters.
Fashola revealed that bicycles, pedal cycles, tricycles, motorcycles, and other two or three-wheeled transport are exempted.
Others to benefit from the exemption are diplomatic vehicles, military and paramilitary vehicles.
Vehicles expected to pay have been classified into five categories.
First: cars, second: SUVs, third: private buses, fourth: commercial buses, fifth: luxury buses and trucks.
Cars will pay N200; SUVs and Jeeps N300; private buses N300; commercial buses N150; luxury buses and trucks N500.
Fashola recalled that a Willingness-To-Pay Survey was carried out before the pricing framework.
He said toll payment will not start now, adding that the government presented the policy to help people, states, local governments, road managers and investors have an idea of the initiative.
The toll collection will commence once the roads are motorable and will affect only federal dual carriage roads.
New book presents Pastor Kumuyi’s story
A new book has been released on the life of the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Folorunso Kumuyi.
The book titled “Kumuyi, Defender of the Faith detailed the journey of Kumuyi.
In the book, readers get to learn so much about the Man of God’s life through the stories telltold by those who had close contacts with him
The Foreword of the book was written by the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye.
Details to follow
Hushpuppi: 31 Northern lawyers set to defend Abba Kyari
No fewer than 31 lawyers from the northern part of the country have indicated interest in defending the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who was recently suspended in connection with a $1.1m scam involving an internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.
This was disclosed on Wednesday by Barrister Bappah Salisu, who spoke on behalf of the 31 legal practitioners from 19 Northern States.
According to the statement, the lawyers decided to offer the free legal service to Abba Kyari following a call by the Coalition of Northern Groups which demanded that the fundamental human right of the embattled police boss must be protected.
The Northern group had made the call following an indictment by a court in the United States of America after the discovery of Abba Kyari’s tie with Hushpuppi.
Speaking on the move by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to extradite Kyari to the United States, the group of lawyers said the FBI did not follow due procedure, stressing that they breached international protocol.
“We would raise questions involving the possibility of breaches to Kyari’s fundamental rights entrenched in Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right which essentially state that every individual shall have the right to liberty and to the security of his person and every individual shall have the right to have his cause heard.
“This comprises: the right to an appeal to competent national organs against acts of violating his fundamental rights as recognized and guaranteed by conventions, laws, regulations and customs in force.
“The right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court or tribunal; the right to defence, including the right to be defended by counsel of his choice; the right to be tried within a reasonable time by an impartial court or tribunal”, the group added.
