Buhari commissions Dangote Refinery May 22

Barring any last-minute change, the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, is set for inauguration on May 22 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The inauguration will boost the efforts by the federal government to make the country self-sufficient in local refining of crude oil and save the scarce foreign exchange used in the importation of petroleum products.

The refinery has been completed and pre-inauguration tests are currently ongoing, according to a source at the refinery.

He disclosed that President Buhari would inaugurate the plant on Monday, May 22.

Dangote Industries Limited had earlier hinted that the inauguration of the refinery in Lagos would take place before the end of the tenure of President Buhari on May 29, 2023.

The Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, had in a statement debunked reports that the refinery was among the projects scheduled for inaugurated by Buhari during his visit to Lagos in January.

“However, our refinery will be commissioned before President Muhammadu Buhari formally leaves office in May 2023, and the public will be duly informed and invited to the epic event,” the company reportedly said in the statement.

The Dangote Refinery complex, which is located in the Lekki Free Zone area of Lagos, covers a land area of approximately 2,635 hectares, which is larger than the size of Victoria Island in Lagos.

The refinery is the biggest refinery in Africa and also the biggest single-train refinery in the world.