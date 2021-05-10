Buhari cancels Sallah homage to Presidential Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all celebrations including the forthcoming Eid-Al-Fitr should be limited due to the global Coronavirus crisis.

According to the presidential aide, Garba Shehu, the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of the cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers at 9 a.m.

Shehu also announced that there would be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders after the prayer.

“As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic,” he said.