NEWS
Buhari calls late Chief of Army staff’s wife, says Nigeria won’t forget deceased officers
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday telephoned the widow of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, Fatima, and the wives of the other 10 military officers and soldiers killed in last Friday’s plane crash in Kaduna, to commiserate with them on their bereavement.
Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in a statement that the president during the telephone conversation with Attahiru’s wife, described her husband, as an outstanding soldier and an institution builder, who fought valiantly for Nigeria until he breathed his last.
Buhari, who passed the condolence message to the spouses of the other 10 soldiers through COAS wife, hailed the sacrifices of the military men who lost their lives and the armed forces in general, saying Nigerians will continue to appreciate and support the fearlessness with which our courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation.
He assured the grieving spouses that the nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice of their husbands, urging them to take solace in the surge of extraordinary feelings of emotions across regions, religions and tribes all over the country in appreciation of their sacrifices.
The president who had earlier given directives to the Defence Headquarters and the Ministry of Defence to do everything a government can do to provide comfort and ease the hardships of the families of the deceased, prayed to God to repose the souls of the deceased and grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.
Mrs Attahiru, on behalf of the rest of the families thanked the president for the love and care he has shown to them.
NEWS
Gov. Tambuwal loses 4th commissioner
The Sokoto State Commissioner of Agriculture, Muhammadu Arzika Tureta, is dead.
He died in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after years of battling diabetes.
Arzika was once chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto.
He held several positions, including Commissioner of Education under Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s administration.
He was a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) and member of the House of Representatives for Bodinga/ Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.
The deceased is survived by two wives, seven children and many grand children.
This is the fourth Commissioner who lost his life under the Tambuwal administration.
NEWS
Aggrieved Niger residents block Abuja-Kaduna highway over series of kidnappings
There is a protest ongoing around Gauraka town, located along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger State.
Aggrieved residents trooped to the streets on Monday to protest over kidnap incidents in the area.
It was gathered that the police division in the area was set ablaze by the rioters.
Six persons were abducted in the town and N2 million was paid before they were released about two months ago.
Four other residents have been abducted about 5 days ago and are yet to be released
A gang of kidnappers stormed the area on Sunday and abducted 16 residents.
Gridlock caused by the roadblock has extended to the Zuma military barrack and Madalla area in the other axis.
In a related development, a vehicle conveying some people suspected to be kidnappers was set ablaze around Madalla area of the high way around 11 am on Monday.
NEWS
10 children of prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Gabchiya, set to wed same day
Ten siblings, all children of prominet Islamic preacher and Chief Imam of the University of Maiduguri, Dr Imam Sheikh Muhammad Goni Ali Gabchiya, will wed same day.
The wedding Fatiha will be held on June 25th, 2021 at the University of Maiduguri, Central Masjid.
Sheikh Gabchiya is a Kanuri man but born and brought up in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and currently lives in Maiduguri as one of the most respected Islamic scholars in Africa.
The names of the ten children are listed below:
1) Ali Muhammad Ali Gabchiya (Malam Bana)
2) Irbad Muhammad Ali Bin Gabchiya
3) Muktar Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
4) Malik Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
5) Shafi Ibn Gabchiya Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
6) Fatima Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
7) Zubaidah Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
8) Busaina Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
9) Haizuran Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
10) Haula Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
