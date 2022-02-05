NEWS
Buhari at AU Summit, reiterates commitment to poverty alleviation, access to education
President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assurance that his administration remains committed to lifting the poor and vulnerable Nigerians from poverty.
According to him, the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria remain top priority for protection and deserve lifting from the poverty cycle, noting that social safety nets would be further sustained, while access to education and opportunities would be expanded.
Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian, on Friday at the virtual official presentation of the Country Review Report of Nigeria to the 31st Africa Peer Review Forum of the African Union, President Buhari said his government would also take advantage of Information, Communication and Technology to ensure inclusiveness, access and create more opportunities.
He said: “Nigeria’s strategic focus, as we set out to achieve the objectives of the African Union Agenda 2063, has been around the following: Building a thriving and sustainable economy; Enhancing social inclusion and alleviating poverty; enlarging agricultural output for food security and sufficiency; attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products.
“Expanding transport and other infrastructural development, business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity, social cohesion and security; and, building a system that fights corruption and improves governance.
“Nigeria remains resolutely committed to achieving these set goals despite the challenges that the report highlighted, including the COVID 19 pandemic.”
The President reiterated that Nigeria had remained a committed and dedicated member of the African Peer Review family, after acceding to the Mechanism in 2003.
“Today, the forum has presented its second peer review report on Nigeria. This Second Peer Review of Nigeria came at a critical time in the history of the country. From the report just presented, there is no doubt that the exercise was far-reaching, as it touched the various segments of Nigeria’s political-economy and highlighted the progress recorded since the first peer review.
“The report also highlighted some challenges and as a country, we are prepared to review those challenges in the context of our internal dynamics in Nigeria, ultimately with the determination of achieving Agenda 2063 goals of the African Union,’’ he said.
According to him, Nigeria remains grateful to be at the esteemed Forum of the Heads of State and Government, which provides a unique opportunity to present the Country Review Reports of some countries, including Nigeria’s.
He said: “Let me use this opportunity to commend the President of South Africa for his dedication to the Forum since his election as the Chairperson of the African Peer Review Forum.
“I also recognise the distinguished Panel of Eminent Persons for their continued good work in steering the African Peer Review Mechanism process in all member countries. I recognise specifically, Dr. Abdoulie Janneh who led the Review Mission to Nigeria.”
President Buhari congratulated the other three countries (Namibia, Niger and South Africa) that were reviewed alongside Nigeria, commending the boldness and courage to present their countries for the comprehensive exercise.
The Nigerian leader called on other member states to join and present themselves for review as well.
“There are so many lessons that we can all learn together. It is from learning these lessons and recommitting ourselves as a continent that we all can contribute to our collective efforts to achieve the objectives of the “Africa We Want”, he further said.
US panel recommends release of mentally ill Guantanamo detainee
American authorities have recommended releasing a mentally ill inmate from Guantanamo Bay and repatriating him to Saudi Arabia, according to a government document published Friday.
Suspected of being Al Qaeda’s intended 20th hijacker for the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States, Mohammed al-Qahtani was tortured by interrogators at the US military base in Cuba where he has been detained for nearly two decades.
The government dropped its case against him in 2008 due to the abuse he experienced at the prison.
The detention of al-Qahtani is “no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security of the United States,” the Periodic Review Board, a panel composed of several US national security agencies, said in a summary of its decision.
In its final determination dated February 4, the board said al-Qahtani was “eligible for transfer” and recommended that he be repatriated to Saudi Arabia where he could receive comprehensive mental health care and be enrolled in a rehabilitation centre for extremists.
The body noted his “significantly compromised mental health condition and available family support.”
Security measures, including surveillance and travel restrictions, were also recommended.
Al-Qahtani was one of the first prisoners sent to Guantanamo in January 2002.
He had flown to Orlando, Florida on August 4, 2001, but was denied entry to the country and sent back to Dubai.
He was eventually captured in Afghanistan in December 2001.
His torture at the prison was widely documented and spurred on international human rights groups’ calls for the site to be shut down. He was subjected to prolonged isolation, sleep deprivation, sexual humiliation and other abuses.
“We tortured Qahtani,” Susan Crawford, a top judicial official in the Bush administration said in 2009, according to a Washington Post article.
In January, the United States approved the release of five of the remaining 39 men still at Guantanamo.
Ten others, including the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, known as “KSM”, are awaiting trial by a military commission.
US identifies bad governance, corruption as motivations for coups in Africa
The United States of America has condemned as unacceptable and out of vogue, any change of government in Africa except as constitutionally enshrined through elections and popular ballot as coups undermine democracy and development.
The US, apparently responding to the four recent coups in the continent, assured therefore that any regime which gains power through coups would not enjoy the support and recognition of the United States seen as the bastion of democracy.
This was disclosed by the Commander of the United States Africa Command, AFRICOM, General Stephen Townsend who while expressing surprise at the recent upsurge in spate of military coups in Africa, opined that bad governance and corruption may have been responsible for the putsches.
In the last 18 months, the military has seized power in Mali, Chad, Sudan and Burkina Faso.
Townsend had in a virtual briefing on Thursday, where he took questions from journalists, explained that the United States frowns at irregular or unconstitutional change in government as they do not agree with their understanding of governance which has to be democratic and the free choice of the people.
He added that it was difficult to state emphatically why nearly after 20 years of democratic governance with low military interventions, there suddenly has been an upsurge.
“So I don’t know why all that is, but my guess is that it has to do with insufficient governance, a lack of good governance, and corruption. I think that’s probably the most of it. And so as you know, as I said in my opening statement, the U.S. does not support or condone these unconstitutional changes of government and the broader effect they have on democracy and the progress of democracy. But I think that corruption and a lack of good governance is probably behind much of that,” he explained.
The Africom Commander deflected insinuations that a contest of super powers for influence in Africa was responsible for the coups and insisted that neither China nor Russia was largely responsible for the coups except where Russia was mentioned in Sudan. Russia and China appear to be contending for influences in the continent.
He said, “You asked about the involvement of the Russians and the Chinese in these coups generally. We have not seen that – have not seen any involvement by the Chinese in any of these coups. I don’t think they’re doing that, furthering that or promoting those. With Russia, I think it’s a little less clear. I think I have received reports of Russian involvement at least in Sudan in the not too distant past.”
On the rising cases of violent crimes mostly tagged banditry by some governments, the AFRICOM boss said: “So I would use a different term. I think the term ‘bandits’ is the wrong term. That makes it sound like a criminal problem. And my assessment is what’s expanding and causing the majority of the problem are terrorists. So I use a different term than bandits. Terrorists are expanding. We’ve seen ISIS and al-Qaida affiliates expanding in West Africa from Mali into Burkina Faso, and now we’re starting to see attacks in the neighbours of Ghana, Benin, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire. So, I’m very concerned about that.”
Townsend assured that collaboration by member countries in affiliation with the United States, added to consistent dialogue and information, as well as strategy sharing would yield better and faster results in taming the spread of terrorism.
On the rising influence of China in Africa and the concerns of the United States of America, he admitted that they were expanding into West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea where he suspects they want to have a naval base. He said they had some positive influences in development in the region but assured that where traps or exploitation of African partners were seen, they would raise the red flag.
According to him, the plan to have a naval base in the Gulf of Guinea was to check piracy and illegal fishing but alleged that most of the illegal fishing activities were carried out by Chinese vessels.
“Another topic that we discussed is China’s role in the world. And they’re a power on the rise, and I don’t think I’d begrudge them their ability to rise as a power in the world. But they also have a view to expand into Africa, particularly into West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea. And where they’re – where they’re helping African partners in a useful and positive way, I’m happy to see that and happy to see our African partners benefit from that.
“But where they’re exploiting our African partners, I think we ought to shine a spotlight on that. And there are some places where that is going on. And one area that concerns me is the Gulf of Guinea. The Chinese, I think, aspire to have a naval base in that area. And I think they aspire to have a maritime task force in that area, all for the purpose of preventing piracy and illegal fishing. But all the studies that I have seen say that the number one purveyor of illegal fishing in the Gulf of Guinea are Chinese fishing fleets. So, I think we ought to keep shining a spotlight on that kind of unhelpful involvement in the African continent,” he explained.
One killed, 4 others injured as peaceful Hijab protest turns violent in Kwara
One person was feared dead with several others injured as a protest by Muslim parents and students over the continuous denial of the use of hijab by Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo, turned violent on Thursday.
It was gathered that the parents and the students arrived the school around 7am in protest against the decision but were attacked by thugs.
In one of the viral videos of the incident, the protesters are seen scampering amidst gunshots.
A resident of Ijagbo, Alhaji Soliju, said security operatives had been stationed at the gate while broken bottles littered the ground.
Another resident who does not want his name in print told our reporter on phone that the protest was peaceful until the attack.
The resident said, “The Muslims continued the protest at the gate of the school this morning before they were attacked by some thugs.
“I saw a boy who was injured in the process being rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle. We don’t really know whether he was shot or matcheted, but we heard that he later died.
“Another boy was beaten severely in the process by the thugs who came with cutlasses and guns, and several other people were injured. The protest was peaceful until the attack.”
He added that, “Although the situation is calm now, but we don’t know what could happen next.”
It was gathered that banks and other schools around the vicinity closed down as a result of the incident.
Several calls to the state’s Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Timothy Reuben Ibitoye, were not answered.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Education, Kamaldeen Aliagan, said a statement would soon be issued on the matter.
It would be recalled that before the school gate incident, students and parents, on Wednesday, stormed the Government House, Ilorin, to protest the decision of OBHS over the matter.
Some of the parents told Daily Trust that their wards had been denied access to the school for the last three weeks despite the directive of the government to the contrary.
They also accused the leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the matter.
Before then, the Kwara State Government, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, restated its policy and directed management of schools in the state to allow the use of hijab and beret by willing students.
Also, a government delegation, led by the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, had visited the school on two occasions to resolve the matter.
