NEWS
Buhari approves three orthopedic hospitals in Edo, Plateau, Taraba
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three additional orthopedic hospitals.
Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, made the announcement on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Primary Health Care(PHC) Leadership Challenge at the State House.
The event was organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in collaboration with development partners.
Ehanire disclosed that the President approved siting of the orthopedic hospital in three regions.
“North-East has one; the North-Central has one and the South-South has one; in Benin, Jos and Jalingo respectively”, NAN quoted him saying.
Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed said N471.9 billion had been disbursed to states under the $1.5billion World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme.
She added that all the 36 states had fully domesticated the fiscal reforms in their public financial management system.
NEWS
War: China, India, Tajikistan, others to send troops to Russia
China’s People’s Liberation Army will send troops to Russia to participate in the “East-2022” drills.
The East-2022 is also called the Vostok-2022 and this was disclosed by the Chinese Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, according to CNN.
“China’s participation in the exercise is aimed at deepening practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of the participating countries,” the ministry added.
It further explained that the Asian giants’ participation would enhance the level of strategic cooperation among countries involved.
The exercise would further strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats, according to the defense ministry.
It, however, added that the exercise is unrelated to the current international and regional situation.
Other nations to join in the exercise are India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia and other countries.
NEWS
BREAKING: Electricity workers call off strike
National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has called off its nationwide strike.
The decision followed an emergency meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Wednesday.
The minister’s spokesman Olajide Oshundun, announced that Ngige intervened in the industrial action.
NUEE Secretary General, Joe Ajaero, assured that electricity would be restored across the country tonight.
The workers shut down all Transmission Companies of Nigeria (TCN) offices earlier today.
NEWS
Reps Committees probes identities of contractors involved in N18.9b bush clearing contracts
The Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives, PAC on Wednesday, resolved to unmask the real identities of the owners of the companies which took contracts valued the sum of N18.9 billion from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for clearing of bushes, land preparation, rehabilitation of soil plant lab and others during the last COVID-19 lockdown of the country.
The resolution followed the appearance of representatives of two of the 20 affected companies at the resumed investigative hearing of the Committee on queries to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the federal government by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation.
The affected companies are: Easy Construction Company LTD and NUKAAG VENTURES LTD respectively while the remaining 18 companies failed to show up.
The Committee being chaired by Hon Wole Oke (PDP-OSUN) said that the two representatives of the Companies (Johnson Philip and Taiwo Idowu), were of the Managerial cadre and as such not competent to appear before the Committee going by the Rules of the House.
Responding to a question posed by the Chairman of the Committee on whether they were familiar with the submission submitted to the Committee on the award and execution of the contractors so as not to mislead it, they both said no.
Consequently, the Committee directed the duo to leave immediately and directed that the Managing Directors or Chairmen of the companies should personally appear before it and speak to the submission before the Committee.
In addition, Hon Oke directed the Clerk of the Committee to write to the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC to furnish the Committee, the detailed information of the affected 20 companies, including year of incorporation, Corporate offices, names of the owners, shareholders amongst others.
According to him, “we are not concerned about who won the contracts, what we are after is to deter value for money paid out and the sites of the projects, and we will carry that mission to the latter.
“The Clerk should also write the Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, to furnish the Committee about the financial status of the companies.
Hon Oke assured that the Committee would carry out a diligent investigation into the matter as it was interested in finding out the location of the projects and the significance of such projects to the country.
