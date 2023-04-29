Buhari approves postponement of 2023 census

The 2023 Population and Housing Census in Nigeria has been postponed by the country’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, to a later date to be determined by the next administration.

The President approved the postponement after meeting with members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Nasir Isa-Kwarra at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on April 28, 2023. .

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in press statement on Saturday morning.

The statement said the postponement was made due to the challenges the commission is facing to seamlessly carry out the exercise.

The statement added, “The President further directed the Commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in order to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.”

The meeting according to the statement was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Also at the meeting were Dr Ipalipo Harry, NPC’s Rivers State Federal Commissioner; Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa, NPC’s Kaduna State Federal Commissioner; Tellson Osifo Ojogun, the Director General of NPC and Ms. Evelyn Olanipekun, NPC’s Director of Census.

Recall that the Census was earlier scheduled for March 27 but was shifted to May 3 due to the earlier postponement of the gubernatorial elections.