Buhari appoints Dauda Biu as acting FRSC Corps Marshal￼
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Deputy Corps Marshal, Finance and Accounts, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu, as the acting Corps Marshal as Boboye Oyeyemi bowed out of service on July 24.
The Former Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Oyeyemi, said this while handing over at the FRSC headquarters on Monday in Abuja.
This was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, on Monday, in Abuja.
Oyeyemi said President Buhari appointed Biu as the acting CM with effect from July 24, wishing him a successful tenure as he assumed office.
Speaking, the board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, congratulated the appointed Ag. CM, urging him to sustain the tempo and ensure the mandates of the corps were acted upon.
Bello said that the former Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi, laid a good foundation and legacy, urging the appointed acting CM to carry out the vision effectively.
The Ag. Corps Marshal appreciated the management of the FRSC and the Presidency for the appointment, pledging his diligence and zeal in carrying out the FRSC mandate effectively.
Biu promised not to let the system down, adding that he would strive that the mandate of the FRSC was pursued vigorously in line with the objective.
Biu, until his appointment on Sunday as the Ag. Corps Marshal, was the Deputy Corps Marshal, Finance and Account, at the FRSC headquarters.
He joined the FRSC precisely in 1988 and had had a fruitful career working across several formations.
He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University and was the Assistant Corps Marshal, Finance and Accounts in 2014 before becoming the DCM in 2016.
Highlights of the event were the attendance of important dignitaries, transport sectors, Wole Soyinka, Secretary-General to the Federation, Boss Mustapha among others.
The Former Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, had retired on Sunday, July 24 from service.
He remains the first Corps Marshal to be pulled out of service and the last founding father of the Corps
Jennifer Lopez celebrates 53rd birthday in Paris with Ben Affleck
H appy birthday, Jennifer Lopez!
The singer turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated her special day by enjoying a romantic stroll in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck.
The newlyweds looked smitten as they were spotted cuddling up close while walking in front of the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel and the courtyard of the Louvre on Sunday.
The birthday girl – who also launched her new JLo Body booty balm on Sunday – turned heads in a stunning red dress that featured a keyhole neckline. She completed the look with a matching purse and sky-high nude stilettos.
Meanwhile, Affleck, 49, kept it classy and casual, sporting dark slacks and a blue button-down shirt.
One night prior, the lovebirds also enjoyed a romantic dinner in the City of Light. We’re told they dined at rooftop restaurant Plénitude at the Cheval Blanc hotel and stopped for ice cream at Berthillon on the Île Saint-Louis on their way home.
The amorous-looking getaway followed Bennifer 2.0’s Las Vegas wedding on July 16 at A Little White Chapel. Minister Ryan Wolfe, who oversaw the nuptials, exclusively told Page Six that Affleck “gasped” as his blushing bride walked down the aisle.
“He watched her walk down the aisle and you could just tell he was like, ‘Wow, woah,’” Wolfe told us. “You could tell he was definitely just in the moment.”
Lopez confirmed she tied the knot with Affleck via her “On the JLo” newsletter one day after their intimate nuptials.
ASUU strike: Varsity unions back NLC pro-lecturers’ protest
Striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Sunday said the Federal Government had yet to reach out to them since the Nigeria Labour Congress announced plan to hold nationwide solidarity protests on Tuesday and Wednesday.
They also said they were still awaiting official communication from the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, days after President Muhammadu Buhari directed the minister and other government officials to resolve the ongoing strike by the unions.
The NLC had last week announced that it would embark on a joint protest with other affiliate unions to protest the lingering strike of university workers in the country since February 14, 2022.
The National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, explained that the protest would go on as planned, adding that the government had yet to meet any of their demands.
“We have not heard anything from the FG and no formal invitation from them. All they have been saying was that the planned protest is illegal. They don’t want to do what they are supposed to do,” he said.
Also, the National President, SSANU, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, said, “I have not been contacted and my union has not been contacted, as I speak to you we are still expectant that they will speak to us but the protest will still go on.
“The protest is an expression of our feelings on how we are being treated. Today is the 128th day of our strike. All universities have been shut, but their children are in private schools and abroad. So, what do you expect from them?”
When asked in a separate interview if Adamu had reached out to ASUU after last week’s presidential directive to ensure the issues around the strike are resolved, Osodeke said, “We spoke and it was agreed that we would meet, but we are still awaiting official communication as regards that.”
When contacted, the Ministry of Education’s spokesperson, Ben Goong, said, “There is a presidential directive and that will be followed to the letter.”
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had however declared the planned protest illegal while his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige, claimed that a report by the Department of State Services had warned against protest.
Aggrieved relatives of abducted train passengers barricade Transportation Ministry, deny staff entry
Families of kidnapped victims of Abuja-Kaduna Train attack on Monday besieged the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, preventing staff of the ministry from accessing their offices.
The protest comes 24 hours after a new video emerged showing the terrorists flogging the victims.
The victims were kidnapped during an attack on March 28, 2022, where nine people also died.
Frustrated by the plight of their loved ones, the families on Monday morning stormed the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry supervising the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the operator of the train.
The protesters, who wielded placards, demanded the release of their people.
As of the time of filing this report, officials of the Ministry were not allowed entry into their offices.
President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly directed security operatives to rescue the victims.
Daily Trust reports that since the attack, four months ago in which 60 passengers were abducted, at least 20 of the victims have been released in batches after they each paid a ransom of N100m while over 40 victims are still in captivity.
A source told this newspaper that the beating of victims by terrorists was triggered by anger over the blockade of a ransom in exchange for some of the captives.
A victim filmed in the video clip, Mukhtar Shuaibu, confirmed the terrorists’ disenchantment over the blockade of the ransom.
“We don’t know what offence we have committed to the government of this country. We were born in this country. We have been here for 120 days, yet the government has been unable to rescue us. What is our offence to this country? Some of us were to be released recently but security agents blocked the access and refused to let our relatives come for us,” he said.
Speaking with one of our correspondents, a source whose younger brother is in captivity said as promised earlier, the terrorists had begun negotiating directly with relatives and had agreed to release some of the captives, especially one of them who is said to be ill.
“Some of the relatives had approached the meeting point when they came in contact with some soldiers who blocked access to the forests and even threatened to arrest them,” he said.
He further stated that the soldiers had warned that payment of ransom was illegal and threatened to arrest them. “This is what triggered the latest video by the terrorists, this is why they flogged them to send a message and also threatened to abduct top government officials,” he said.
